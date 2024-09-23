MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2024-25: Roma players disappointed by De Rossi sacking, says Juric

De Rossi, who spent nearly two decades at Roma as a player, was sacked on Wednesday after his team failed to win any of its first four league games. Former Torino coach Juric was appointed as his replacement.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 13:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
AS Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini is embraced by coach Ivan Juric.
AS Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini is embraced by coach Ivan Juric. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

AS Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini is embraced by coach Ivan Juric. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

New AS Roma coach Ivan Juric said his players were disappointed by the sacking of Daniele De Rossi, but he was pleased with their performance as they clinched their first Serie A win of the season by beating Udinese 3-0 on Sunday.

De Rossi, who spent nearly two decades at Roma as a player, was sacked on Wednesday after his team failed to win any of its first four league games. Former Torino coach Juric was appointed as his replacement.

Roma’s CEO Lina Souloukou stepped down on Sunday due to the fans’ anger over De Rossi’s sacking.

“Upon becoming coach I saw that some of the guys here were extremely disappointed about Daniele’s sacking,” Juric told Sky Sports.

“They were very honest with me in telling me that they were very upset about him being fired. It’s something I really appreciated, because sometimes players hide such emotions.

Details | Why was De Rossi sacked as Roma coach?

“In the last few days they have worked well and put in many hours... I really liked how the team responded, especially in the first half.”

Roma, who has six points from five matches, hosts Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League on Thursday, before facing Venezia in Serie A on Sunday.

“We’ve got a large squad which allows me to shake things up. In the next two weeks we’ll see a lot of rotation,” Juric added.

Related stories

Related Topics

AS Roma /

Daniele De Rossi /

Serie A 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Roma players disappointed by De Rossi sacking, says Juric
    Reuters
  2. Motorsport weekend wrap: Ducati wins constructors’ championship in MotoGP, Larson takes NASCAR playoffs lead
    Kavita Menon
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Clever or dirty, we know what to expect from Arsenal, says Manchester City’s Stones
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Flick cautious about extent of Ter Stegen’s ‘serious injury’
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Another step forward, says Arsenal’s Arteta after draw at City
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Roma players disappointed by De Rossi sacking, says Juric
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Clever or dirty, we know what to expect from Arsenal, says Manchester City’s Stones
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Another step forward, says Arsenal’s Arteta after draw at City
    Reuters
  4. Who is Tony Popovic, Australia’s new coach after Graham Arnold?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Fonseca hails courageous Milan performance in derby win over Inter
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Roma players disappointed by De Rossi sacking, says Juric
    Reuters
  2. Motorsport weekend wrap: Ducati wins constructors’ championship in MotoGP, Larson takes NASCAR playoffs lead
    Kavita Menon
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Clever or dirty, we know what to expect from Arsenal, says Manchester City’s Stones
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Flick cautious about extent of Ter Stegen’s ‘serious injury’
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Another step forward, says Arsenal’s Arteta after draw at City
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment