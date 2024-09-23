MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2024-25: Flick cautious about extent of Ter Stegen’s ‘serious injury’

Barcelona maintained its perfect start in La Liga with a sixth consecutive victory but the win was marred by possibly a season-ending injury of their German keeper.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 12:43 IST , VILLARREAL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick before the match.
FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick did not want to speculate about the time goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen could spend on the sidelines but admitted the injury he sustained in its 5-1 win at Villarreal on Sunday was serious.

Barcelona maintained its perfect start in La Liga with a sixth consecutive victory but the win was marred by possibly a season-ending injury of their German keeper.

“It looks like a serious injury, he felt it, you could see it on the pitch,” Flick told a press conference.

Ter Stegen fell badly after jumping for a ball just before halftime and was visibly in pain as he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

All of goalkeeper’s weight fell on his right leg as he injured the same knee on which he already underwent two surgeries over the recent years, and another surgery could prove season-ending, Spanish media reported.

ALSO READ | Barcelona extends perfect start with 6th win but loses Ter Stegen

Asked whether he had already thought of a replacement, Flick said: “I don’t like this question right after the game. First we have to see what happens with Marc, he’s our captain.

“I’m very sad about what happened. Please understand that I don’t want to answer this question. I haven’t been able to speak to Ter Stegen.”

The German keeper had his hands full in a highly entertaining clash that saw a total of 30 goal attempts, 14 of them on target.

“This victory is for Ter Stegen. He’s currently in the hospital,” said striker Robert Lewandowski, who found the net twice inside 35 minutes to give Barcelona the lead.

