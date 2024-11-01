MagazineBuy Print

La Liga clubs to help raise money for victims of Spain’s flash floods

Six postponed Copa del Rey games have been rescheduled for next week, leaving Real Sociedad’s match against Jove Espanyol in Alicante as the only tie without a new fixture date.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 09:34 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Residents clean up a mud-and-debris-covered street after flooding hit large parts of the country on Thursday in the Paiporta municipality of Valencia, Spain.
Residents clean up a mud-and-debris-covered street after flooding hit large parts of the country on Thursday in the Paiporta municipality of Valencia, Spain. | Photo Credit: DAVID RAMOS
infoIcon

Residents clean up a mud-and-debris-covered street after flooding hit large parts of the country on Thursday in the Paiporta municipality of Valencia, Spain. | Photo Credit: DAVID RAMOS

La Liga and its clubs will help raise funds for the Red Cross to support those affected by the flash floods which have killed at least 158 people in Spain by publicising a campaign during match broadcasts this weekend and through their social media accounts.

“Spain’s professional football joins the condolences and expresses its solidarity with the families of the victims and the missing,” La Liga said in a statement on Thursday.

Real Madrid announced it would also collaborate with the Red Cross and donate one million euros (1.09 million USD).

“The Real Madrid Foundation and the Red Cross have today launched a fundraising campaign to support those affected by the storm and the club have decide to support this campaign with a donation of one million euros to help the many families who are in a critical situation and need all our help and solidarity,” the Spanish champion said in a statement.

READ | Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match postponed due to deadly floods in Valencian region

After the Spanish FA postponed seven midweek Cup ties and all games scheduled for Valencia’s eastern region this weekend, it asked competition organisers to observe a minute’s silence before matches that will be played as a tribute to the victims.

Six postponed Copa del Rey games have been rescheduled for next week, leaving Real Sociedad’s match against Jove Espanyol in Alicante as the only tie without a new fixture date.

La Liga asked the 10 affected clubs in the top two divisions to submit a proposal for new dates before next Tuesday.

Saturday’s La Liga match between Valencia and visitors Real Madrid plus Villarreal’s clash with Rayo Vallecano are among the games postponed, as Valencia made the Mestalla stadium available as a drop-off point for donations of food and essential items.

