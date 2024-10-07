MagazineBuy Print

World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Garnacho out of Argentina squad with knee problem

The 20-year-old Manchester United winger completed Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League but will not join up with the Argentina squad.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 22:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester United FC at Villa Park.
FILE PHOTO: Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester United FC at Villa Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester United FC at Villa Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho will miss its World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia due to discomfort in his left knee, the team said on Monday.

The 20-year-old Manchester United winger completed Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League but will not join up with the Argentina squad.

Argentina, which leads the standings on 18 points from eight games, visit sixth-placed Venezuela on Thursday and host Bolivia, who are eighth, next Tuesday.

Garnacho was initially called up for the two games, but coach Lionel Scaloni has now replaced him with Leicester City’s Facundo Buonanotte.

Garnacho has seven caps and played in the Copa America in the U.S. where Argentina clinched a record 16th title in July.

