The Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 will be held between October 18 and 27 in Oman. A total of eight teams will take part in the tournament, which is being held in the T20 format for the first time.
The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each. The top two sides from each group will advance to the semifinals, to be held on October 25. The final will be held on October 27 between the winners of the semifinals.
EMERGING TEAMS ASIA CUP 2024 GROUPS
Group A: Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, Hong Kong
Group B: India A, Pakistan A, UAE, Oman
EMERGING TEAMS ASIA CUP 2024 SCHEDULE
- October 18: Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong
- October 18: Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A
- October 19: Oman vs UAE
- October 19: India A vs Pakistan A
- October 20: Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong
- October 20: Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A
- October 21: Oman vs Pakistan A
- October 21: India A vs UAE
- October 22: Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong
- October 22: Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A
- October 23: Pakistan A vs UAE
- October 23: Oman vs India A
- October 25: Semifinal 1
- October 25: Semifinal 2
- October 27: Final
