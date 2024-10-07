The Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 will be held between October 18 and 27 in Oman. A total of eight teams will take part in the tournament, which is being held in the T20 format for the first time.

The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each. The top two sides from each group will advance to the semifinals, to be held on October 25. The final will be held on October 27 between the winners of the semifinals.

EMERGING TEAMS ASIA CUP 2024 GROUPS

Group A: Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, Hong Kong

Group B: India A, Pakistan A, UAE, Oman

EMERGING TEAMS ASIA CUP 2024 SCHEDULE

October 18: Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong

October 18: Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A

October 19: Oman vs UAE

October 19: India A vs Pakistan A

October 20: Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong

October 20: Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A

October 21: Oman vs Pakistan A

October 21: India A vs UAE

October 22: Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong

October 22: Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A

October 23: Pakistan A vs UAE

October 23: Oman vs India A

October 25: Semifinal 1

October 25: Semifinal 2

October 27: Final