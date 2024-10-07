MagazineBuy Print

Mohammad Haris to lead Pakistan in ACC Emerging T20 Cup

Pakistan, which is the defending champion, has named a young squad of mostly those players who have done well in the recent Champions Cup and in domestic cricket.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 21:02 IST , KARACHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Mohammad Haris of Pakistan.
FILE PHOTO: Mohammad Haris of Pakistan. | Photo Credit: ICC VIA GETTY IMAGES
FILE PHOTO: Mohammad Haris of Pakistan. | Photo Credit: ICC VIA GETTY IMAGES

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris will lead the Pakistan squad in the ACC Emerging T20 Cup, to be held in Oman from October 18.

Pakistan, which is the defending champion, has named a young squad of mostly those players who have done well in the recent Champions Cup and in domestic cricket.

The squad will undergo training at a camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi from October 11 to 15 before departing for Oman on October 16.

Hard-hitting batter Abdul Samad, who did well in the recent Champions Cup ODI competition, found a place in the squad, but surprisingly, another young batter, Irfan Khan Niazi, was not included.

Instead, the selectors have recalled discarded Pakistan white-ball batter Haider Ali to the squad, which includes four players who have appeared in the senior team colours in some format.

Eight teams will participate in the event with four sides divided into two groups. All matches will take place at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat.

Group A consists of Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka A, while defending champion Pakistan Shaheens is slotted in Group B alongside India A, Oman and UAE.

Pakistan Shaheens plays India in its first game on October 19, followed by matches against host Oman and UAE on October 21 and 23, respectively.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the semifinals, scheduled to take place on October 25. The final will take place on October 27.

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS SQUAD
Mohammad Haris (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohmmad Imran Jnr, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Moqim, Yasir Khan and Zaman Khan.

