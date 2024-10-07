MagazineBuy Print

Mayank, Nitish credit captain Suryakumar’s calmness after positive debut performances

Mayank Yadav impressed in the first match returning with figures of 1/21 from his four overs while Nitish Kumar Reddy also made an instant impact by remaining unbeaten on 16 off 15 balls in the chase

Published : Oct 07, 2024 17:13 IST , Gwalior - 3 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Mayank Yadav, back to the camera, is congratulated by teammates Arshdeep Singh, right, and captain Suryakumar Yadav in the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India.
India’s Mayank Yadav, back to the camera, is congratulated by teammates Arshdeep Singh, right, and captain Suryakumar Yadav in the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India's Mayank Yadav, back to the camera, is congratulated by teammates Arshdeep Singh, right, and captain Suryakumar Yadav in the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India. | Photo Credit: AP

Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy were expectedly nervous ahead of their India debut in the first T20 International against Bangladesh here but the newcomers said skipper Suryakumar Yadav helped them stay calm with his comforting words.

Mayank, the 22-year-old pace sensation, made his debut here on Sunday after recovering from a recurring abdominal strain after playing only four matches in this year’s IPL. He impressed in the first match returning with figures of 1/21 from his four overs.

Nitish, 21, also made an instant impact by remaining unbeaten on 16 off 15 balls, to help India register a commanding seven-wicket win in the series-opener.

“He (Suryakumar) gives you freedom. When I was taking the run up, he was telling me ‘do what you feel, what you feel best’. So that’s very important for any fast bowler, specially when you making your debut,” Mayank told BCCI.TV.

Nitish added: “He is very calm and cool. He is doing fabulous captaincy, not giving any pressure to us. We were debutants, obviously, we will have nervousness and pressure. He gave that license to us. Any youngster would like to get it from the captain.” Taking about his debut after the long injury layoff, Mayank became emotional.

“It’s a great moment because I am coming from an injury. I was a bit nervous, like I was telling myself don’t stress yourself.

“When I got to know I am going to play my first match, making my debut, a complete flashback of the last four months came in front of my eyes,” he said.

India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy in action during the first T20 International Match between India vs Bangladesh at the Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior.
India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy in action during the first T20 International Match between India vs Bangladesh at the Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

India's Nitish Kumar Reddy in action during the first T20 International Match between India vs Bangladesh at the Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

The speedster started his international career with a maiden over on Sunday and credited bowling coach Morne Morkel for shaping him.

“It felt good. I was not like thinking that I am going to bowl a maiden over. Just wanted to live in that moment, enjoy that moment,” Mayank said.

“It’s very comfortable for me, I am with him (Morkel) for the last three years. I know him, he knows me very well. So, it’s very easy for me to work with him. He knows which things are better for me.”

Nitish too was satisfied with his debut performance, saying it was a dream-come-true moment for him.

“For any cricketer in India it’s a big moment. Playing for Indian cricket team is a dream-come-true moment. Obviously, there was nervousness but I enjoyed that. It was a very proud moment for me and my family as well,” he said.

“There are senior players and I got a lot of experience as well from the coaching staff. Even in bowling as well getting some keen points. I love this kind of atmosphere in the dressing room.”

The second T20 of the three-match series will be played in New Delhi on Wednesday.

