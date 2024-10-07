Sanath Jayasuriya was on Monday appointed the head coach of the national team, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced in a statement.

The SLC’s Executive Committee made this decision taking into consideration the team’s performances in the recent series against India (won the first bilateral ODI series in 27 years), England (emerged victorious in a Test match in England after 10 years), and New Zealand (prevailed 2-0 in a home Test series).

In the said tours, Jayasuriya had been in charge as the interim head coach having replaced Chris Silverwood, who resigned last June after the team’s dismal performance in the T20 World Cup.

This is Jayasuriya’s first assignment as an international coach after an illustrious playing career in which he scored more than 21,000 international runs and took 440 wickets across all three formats of the game.

The appointment came into effect on October 1. The contract runs until March 31, 2026.

(With inputs from AP)