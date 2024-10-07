IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test: Nitya, Karthikeya steer India to strong total on Day 1 against Australia

Nitya Pandya’s 135-ball 94 helped India U-19 dominate the first day of the second and final Youth Test against Australia U-19 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

India closed the day with 316 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets, with half-centuries coming from Nitya, Karthikeya KP, skipper Soham Patwardhan, and Nikhil Kumar.

Patwardhan won the toss and elected to bat first on a surface that looked flat and dry. Both teams made three changes each to their playing 11, with the Aussies replacing Simon Budge with Oliver Peake as captain.

Harry Hoekstra struck in his first ball as he surprised Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who checked his shot at the last moment and nicked it to the keeper as India lost the first wicket with just four runs on the board.

Following the early jolt, opener Vihaan Malhotra and Nitya stitched a slow but steady partnership. Nitya took the aggressor’s role and dispatched the loose balls towards the fence. His onslaught included three fours off Hoekstra’s over, which provided stability to the innings.

However, Australia’s star performer last game, Vishwa Ramkumar, struck in his second over to send Vihaan packing. The 17-year-old tried to sweep off consecutive overpitched deliveries but missed and made a mess of his stumps. He added just 10 runs to the scoreboard despite facing 75 deliveries.

ALSO READ | Mayank, Nitish credit captain Suryakumar’s calmness after positive debut performances

Then came Karthikeya KP, who started in an attacking fashion with a six off the first ball he faced, and a couple of fours in his initial five balls. Nitya, on the other hand, transitioned into an anchor and played second fiddle to Karthikeya.

The pair that played a crucial role for India in the previous game once again proved what they are capable of. Both of them showcased impeccable footwork and gained control over the spinners.

It was the short ball ploy that worked yet again for the Aussies, but this time, there was some sledging sprinkled on top of it. Nitya was well into the nervous nineties zone, with Hoekstra bowling bouncer after bouncer.

The shouts of “Come on, Nitya, you can do it” from the Australian players had perhaps gotten the best out of the Indian youngster as he fell right into the trap. Nitya did not get the desired elevation off his hook and perished on 94 as Lachlan Ranaldo pouched an easy catch at deep square leg. And with that, Hoekstra put an end to a dangerous 112-run partnership between Nitya and Karthikeya.

The home side showed character and continued to mount pressure on Australia as Nikhil, the player of the match in the last game, and captain Patwardhan added 105 runs for the fifth wicket with the 300-run mark in sight. However, with just over 30 minutes remaining in the day, Christian Howe held on to a stunner at gully to dismiss Nihkil, who stood in disbelief.

Patwardhan, who is unbeaten at 61, and debutant Harvansh Singh (7*) saw the remaining overs through and put on a 30-ball 26-run partnership.