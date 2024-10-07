IRE vs SA 3rd ODI: Batting coach Duminy fields for South Africa as substitute amid injury, fatigue concerns

In a bizarre turn of events, South Africa batting coach JP Duminy came on as a substitute fielder during his team’s third ODI against Ireland at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The Proteas have been dealt with a spate of injuries in their camp, which may have prompted the former cricketer to take the field. Their skipper Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the third ODI after sustaining an elbow injury, while all-rounder Wiaan Mulder returned home due to personal reasons. Meanwhile. South Africa opener Tony de Zorzi is also recovering from a knee injury and hasn’t featured in the series after the first ODI.

Duminy was appointed full-time batting coach of South Africa in March last year. He played 46 Tests, 199 ODIs and 81 T20Is for the Proteas between 2004 and 2019.

South Africa took an unassailable lead in the three-match series after comprehensively winning the first two ODIs.

Earlier, a two-match T20I series between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw.