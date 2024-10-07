MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IRE vs SA 3rd ODI: Batting coach Duminy fields for South Africa as substitute amid injury, fatigue concerns

In a bizarre turn of events, South Africa batting coach JP Duminy came on as a substitute fielder during his team’s third ODI against Ireland at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 21:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: JP Duminy of South Africa.
FILE PHOTO: JP Duminy of South Africa. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: JP Duminy of South Africa. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

In a bizarre turn of events, South Africa batting coach JP Duminy came on as a substitute fielder during his team’s third ODI against Ireland at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The Proteas have been dealt with a spate of injuries in their camp, which may have prompted the former cricketer to take the field. Their skipper Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the third ODI after sustaining an elbow injury, while all-rounder Wiaan Mulder returned home due to personal reasons. Meanwhile. South Africa opener Tony de Zorzi is also recovering from a knee injury and hasn’t featured in the series after the first ODI.

Duminy was appointed full-time batting coach of South Africa in March last year. He played 46 Tests, 199 ODIs and 81 T20Is for the Proteas between 2004 and 2019.

South Africa took an unassailable lead in the three-match series after comprehensively winning the first two ODIs.

Earlier, a two-match T20I series between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IRE vs SA 3rd ODI, Live Score: Ireland dents South Africa with three early blows in 285-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. IRE vs SA 3rd ODI: Batting coach Duminy fields for South Africa as substitute amid injury, fatigue concerns
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-W 82/2 (14) in 125 chase v SA-W; Sciver-Brunt, Wyatt-Hodge take ENG near target
    Team Sportstar
  4. Global Chess League 2024: Antoaneta Stefanova - the World champion who was her country’s Prime Ministerial candidate
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Manchester City, Premier League welcome panel ruling on sponsorship deals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IRE vs SA 3rd ODI: Batting coach Duminy fields for South Africa as substitute amid injury, fatigue concerns
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohammad Haris to lead Pakistan in ACC Emerging T20 Cup
    PTI
  3. PAK vs ENG, 1st Test Day 1: Masood, Shafique centuries lead Pakistan to 328/4 vs England
    AP
  4. IND vs BAN: Comeback man Varun Chakaravarthy reveals he switched from bowling side-spin to over-spin
    Ashwin Achal
  5. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test: Nitya, Karthikeya steer India to strong total on Day 1 against Australia
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IRE vs SA 3rd ODI, Live Score: Ireland dents South Africa with three early blows in 285-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. IRE vs SA 3rd ODI: Batting coach Duminy fields for South Africa as substitute amid injury, fatigue concerns
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-W 82/2 (14) in 125 chase v SA-W; Sciver-Brunt, Wyatt-Hodge take ENG near target
    Team Sportstar
  4. Global Chess League 2024: Antoaneta Stefanova - the World champion who was her country’s Prime Ministerial candidate
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Manchester City, Premier League welcome panel ruling on sponsorship deals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment