MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Pogba’s suspension cut after experts supported claims of unintentional doping, says CAS

CAS reduced the sentence last week, with Pogba saying his “nightmare is over”. The 31-year-old, who has a contract with Italy’s Juventus until June 2026, will be eligible to return to football in March.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 17:19 IST , Nashik - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: Paul Pogba in action for Juventus.
File Photo: Paul Pogba in action for Juventus. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Paul Pogba in action for Juventus. | Photo Credit: AP

Paul Pogba’s doping suspension was cut from four years to 18 months after experts supported the French football player’s claims of having unintentionally ingested a banned substance, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday.

The France international was provisionally suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping organisation (NADO Italia) in September 2023 after testing positive for DHEA - a banned substance that raises levels of testosterone.

CAS reduced the sentence last week, with Pogba saying his “nightmare is over”. The 31-year-old, who has a contract with Italy’s Juventus until June 2026, will be eligible to return to football in March.

In a statement, CAS said Pogba had argued that his ingestion of DHEA was not intentional and had occurred after he consumed a supplement prescribed to him by a medical doctor in Florida.

ALSO READ | Barcelona’s Spain forward Ferran Torres suffers hamstring injury

“Mr Pogba had been given assurances that the medical doctor, who had claimed to treat several high level U.S. and international athletes, was knowledgeable and would be mindful of Mr Pogba’s anti-doping obligations under the World Anti-Doping Code...,” CAS added.

“Mr. Pogba’s case was supported by several experts. Much of the evidence provided by Mr Pogba was unopposed.

“The CAS Panel determined, however, that Mr. Pogba was not without fault and that, as a professional football player, he should have paid a greater care in the circumstances.”

Pogba last played for Juventus in a 2-0 win at Empoli over a year ago. He had a disappointing second spell with Juve due to injuries since he returned to the Turin-based club following his departure from Manchester United on a free transfer in 2022.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paul Pogba /

Juventus /

CAS

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Pogba’s suspension cut after experts supported claims of unintentional doping, says CAS
    Reuters
  2. Mayank, Nitish credit captain Suryakumar’s calmness after positive debut performances
    PTI
  3. Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement
    PTI
  4. Nations League: Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit to play for Real Madrid
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Shafique, Masood fall as England fights back in final session
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Pogba’s suspension cut after experts supported claims of unintentional doping, says CAS
    Reuters
  2. Nations League: Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit to play for Real Madrid
    Reuters
  3. Porto’s Gonzalez hands MVP award to ball boy who started winning goal move
    Reuters
  4. Nations League: Onana to miss Belgium matches due to hamstring injury
    Reuters
  5. Eder Militao out of Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Peru with thigh injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Pogba’s suspension cut after experts supported claims of unintentional doping, says CAS
    Reuters
  2. Mayank, Nitish credit captain Suryakumar’s calmness after positive debut performances
    PTI
  3. Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement
    PTI
  4. Nations League: Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit to play for Real Madrid
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Shafique, Masood fall as England fights back in final session
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment