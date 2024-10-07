MagazineBuy Print

Nations League: Onana to miss Belgium matches due to hamstring injury

VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx has been called up to replace Amadou Onana for the games against Italy and France on October 10 and 14.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 15:53 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Amadou Onana of Aston Villa will miss this month’s Nations League matches for Belgium due to a hamstring injury.
Amadou Onana of Aston Villa will miss this month's Nations League matches for Belgium due to a hamstring injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Amadou Onana of Aston Villa will miss this month’s Nations League matches for Belgium due to a hamstring injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Belgium defensive midfielder Amadou Onana will miss this month’s Nations League matches due to a hamstring injury, the national team said on Monday.

VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx has been called up to replace Onana for the games against Italy and France on October 10 and 14, the team posted on X.

READ | Eder Militao out of Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Peru with thigh injury

Onana, 23, missed Aston Villa’s goalless draw with Manchester United on Sunday after picking up the injury during its 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Belgium, who beat Israel and lost to France in the first two group matches, will also be without captain Kevin De Bruyne, who was injured playing for Manchester City last month.

Related Topics

Belgium /

Nations League

