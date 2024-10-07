MagazineBuy Print

Nations League: Injured Upamecano out of France’s squad against Israel, Belgium

Dayot Upamecano suffered the injury at a Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, and will be replaced in the France squad by Sevilla’s Loic Bade.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 14:33 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Dayot Upamecano (centre) suffered the injury at a Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.
Dayot Upamecano (centre) suffered the injury at a Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL PROBST
infoIcon

Dayot Upamecano (centre) suffered the injury at a Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL PROBST

Defender Dayot Upamecano has been ruled out of France’s squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Israel and Belgium with a hamstring injury, the French football federation (FFF) said on Monday.

The Bayern Munich player suffered the injury at a Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, the FFF said, adding that was being replaced in the squad by Sevilla’s Loic Bade.

France, second in Group A after two games, takes on Israel in Budapest on Thursday and travels to Belgium next Monday.

