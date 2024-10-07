Defender Dayot Upamecano has been ruled out of France’s squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Israel and Belgium with a hamstring injury, the French football federation (FFF) said on Monday.
The Bayern Munich player suffered the injury at a Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, the FFF said, adding that was being replaced in the squad by Sevilla’s Loic Bade.
France, second in Group A after two games, takes on Israel in Budapest on Thursday and travels to Belgium next Monday.
Latest on Sportstar
- PAK vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Pakistan crosses 200-run mark after Shan Masood’s century
- Nations League: Injured Upamecano out of France’s squad against Israel, Belgium
- Global Chess League: Fresh debates on arbiters’ role take centrestage in Friends House
- Motorsport weekend wrap: Jagan, Sarthak win at National Motorcycle Racing C’ship 2024; Stenhouse secures Talladega Speedway victory
- India squad for Asian Cross Country athletics event announced
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE