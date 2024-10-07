MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Weah, Balogun, Cardoso to miss Pochettino’s first U.S. games because of injuries

Brandon Vazquez, Alex Zendejas and Tanner Tessmann were added to the roster on Sunday.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 08:54 IST , CHICAGO - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Tim Weah of the United States.
FILE PHOTO: Tim Weah of the United States. | Photo Credit: HECTOR VIVAS/Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tim Weah of the United States. | Photo Credit: HECTOR VIVAS/Getty Images via AFP

Tim Weah, Folarin Balogun and Johnny Cardoso will miss Mauricio Pochettino’s first games as U.S. national team coach because of injuries.

Brandon Vazquez, Alex Zendejas and Tanner Tessmann were added to the roster on Sunday.

Weah has not played for Juventus since September 21 because of an ankle injury.

READ: Barcelona boss Flick not keen on drawing comparisons with his former Bayern team

Balogun scored the go-ahead goal in the 22nd minute of Monaco’s 2-1 win at Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday and left in the 64rd minute with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

Cardoso left Real Betis’ Europa Conference League game against Legia Warsaw on Thursday in the 66th minute.

The U.S. plays exhibitions against Panama on Saturday at Austin, Texas, and Mexico three days later at Guadalajara.

Related Topics

Timothy Weah /

Folarin Balogun /

Johnny Cardoso /

Mauricio Pochettino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Weah, Balogun, Cardoso to miss Pochettino’s first U.S. games because of injuries
    AP
  2. Ligue 1 roundup: PSG held to 1-1 draw at Nice, Lyon takes fourth straight win across competitions
    AP
  3. Serie A: Missed penalties haunt Milan as De Gea helps Fiorentina seal 2-1 win
    Reuters
  4. IND vs BAN: Mayank Yadav debuts for India in first T20I against Bangladesh, starts off career with maiden over
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN: All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy makes India debut during first T20I against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Weah, Balogun, Cardoso to miss Pochettino’s first U.S. games because of injuries
    AP
  2. Serie A: Missed penalties haunt Milan as De Gea helps Fiorentina seal 2-1 win
    Reuters
  3. Ligue 1 roundup: PSG held to 1-1 draw at Nice, Lyon takes fourth straight win across competitions
    AP
  4. Barcelona boss Flick not keen on drawing comparisons with his former Bayern team
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Super League 2024-25: Everton holds Arsenal to 0-0 draw, Man City defeats West Ham 2-0
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Weah, Balogun, Cardoso to miss Pochettino’s first U.S. games because of injuries
    AP
  2. Ligue 1 roundup: PSG held to 1-1 draw at Nice, Lyon takes fourth straight win across competitions
    AP
  3. Serie A: Missed penalties haunt Milan as De Gea helps Fiorentina seal 2-1 win
    Reuters
  4. IND vs BAN: Mayank Yadav debuts for India in first T20I against Bangladesh, starts off career with maiden over
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN: All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy makes India debut during first T20I against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment