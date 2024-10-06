MagazineBuy Print

Mayank Yadav set to make India debut, named in playing XI for 1st T20I against Bangladesh

Mayank Yadav is the first player in IPL history to win Player-of-the-Match awards in each of his first two games.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 18:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Debutants Nitish Kumar Reddy (right) and Mayank Yadav pose for a photograph after getting their caps.
Debutants Nitish Kumar Reddy (right) and Mayank Yadav pose for a photograph after getting their caps. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Debutants Nitish Kumar Reddy (right) and Mayank Yadav pose for a photograph after getting their caps. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Mayank Yadav is set to make his T20 International debut in the first match against Bangladesh, scheduled to be held on Sunday in Gwalior.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2024, playing against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Lucknow, where his fiery pace rattled the batters.

He impressed with figures of three for 27 in his four overs, clocking a top speed of 155.8 kph.

In his second match, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mayank took it up a notch, delivering a 156.7 kph thunderbolt — the fastest ball of IPL 2024. He finished with exceptional figures of three for 14 in his four overs.

Remarkably, Mayank became the first player in IPL history to win Player-of-the-Match awards in each of his first two games.

However, in his third match, he bowled only one over before walking off with abdominal pain. He was forced out of the remainder of the IPL season due to a side strain. The selectors would hope Mayank remains injury-free moving forward.

The three-match T20I series will take place in Gwalior, Delhi, and Hyderabad on October 6, 9, and 12, respectively.

