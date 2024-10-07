MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Motorsport weekend wrap: Jagan, Sarthak win at National Motorcycle Racing C’ship 2024; Stenhouse secures Talladega Speedway victory

This weekend, the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024 held its fifth and final round at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Chennai.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 13:36 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Kavita Menon
National champions (left to right) - Jagathishree Kumaresan, Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan, Jagan Kumar, Abdul Basim and Sarthak Chavan. 
National champions (left to right) - Jagathishree Kumaresan, Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan, Jagan Kumar, Abdul Basim and Sarthak Chavan.  | Photo Credit: Special Arranegemtn
infoIcon

National champions (left to right) - Jagathishree Kumaresan, Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan, Jagan Kumar, Abdul Basim and Sarthak Chavan.  | Photo Credit: Special Arranegemtn

This weekend, the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024 held its fifth and final round at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Chennai.

Francesco Bagnaia completed a weekend double to stay alive in the MotoGP title race.

National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024: Jagan Kumar bids adieu with Pro-Stock championship title, Sarthak Chavan clinches maiden crown

Veteran Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) bid adieu to his illustrious racing career after clinching his 11th national title during the fifth and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024 on Sunday.

Jagan, the 36-year-old from Chennai, rolled back the years with a stunning last-corner overtake while winning the concluding Pro-Stock 165cc Open race that saw his old mates, KY Ahamed and Deepak Ravikumar, following him home. The win, his third of the season, put him five points clear of Ahamed in the final championship standings.

Joining him on the National Championship podium were Sarthak Chavan (TVS Racing); Abdul Basim (Rockers Racing), Jagathishree Kumaresan (One Racing) and Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate). Chavan wrote another piece of history by becoming the first-ever Electric motorcycle racing champion as he finished unbeaten across five races in the TVS RTE Electric category.

Results:
Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open: Rider Champion: Sarthak Chavan (Pune, TVS Racing). Champion Team: TVS Racing
Pro-Stock 165cc Open: Rider Champion: Jagan Kumar (Chennai, TVS Racing). Champion Team: TVS Racing.
Stock 301-400cc (Novice): Rider Champion: Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate). Champion Team: RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate.
Novice (Stock 165cc): Rider Champion: Abdul Basim (Chennai, Rockers Racing). Champion Team: Rockers Racing.
Girls (Stock 165cc): Rider Champion: Jagathishree Kumaresan (Chennai, One Racing). Champion team: One Racing

NASCAR: Stenhouse takes Talladega Speedway win, Byron retains Playoffs lead

Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race.
Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race. | Photo Credit: AP

For the third time in five races, a non-playoff driver lifted the trophy as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. held off the field in overtime to claim victory in Alabama. He secured his fourth Cup series win, keeping Brad Keselowski and William Byron at bay by 0.006 seconds in a thrilling three-wide finish.

Overtime was enforced after a massive 23-car accident brought a red flag and stopped the race for nearly 10 minutes. Team Penske’s Austin Cindric was leading in the closing stages before being hit from behind on the backstretch by Keselowski.

READ | F1: FIA confirms Formula One post-season rookie race concept shelved for 2024

This resulted in a major incident involving cars three rows behind the leader, collecting 23 cars in total and sidelining playoff drivers Cindric, Joey Logano and Chase Briscoe. The collision affected eight of the 12 playoff cars in varying degrees and prevented nine drivers from competing further.

With only one more race remaining in this round to decide the top eight, Byron retained the lead at the top of the table while Christopher Bell leapt to second after a disastrous race for Ryan Blaney dropped him to sixth. The bottom four drivers, who are at risk of elimination are Logano, Daniel Suarez, Cindric and Briscoe.

MotoGP: Bagnaia completes weekend double in Japan, cuts the gap to leader Martin

Francesco Bagnaia claimed top honours at the Japanese Grand Prix. 
Francesco Bagnaia claimed top honours at the Japanese Grand Prix.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Francesco Bagnaia claimed top honours at the Japanese Grand Prix.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Francesco Bagnaia claimed top honours not once but twice at the Japanese Grand Prix to stay alive in the driver’s title fight. He cut the gap to rival Jorge Martin, who currently leads the championship, to 10 points.

RELATED | Japanese GP: Bagnaia holds off Martin to seal double

The Ducati rider, who has been catching up to Martin, was dealt a minor blow last weekend at the Indonesian Grand Prix. Despite winning Saturday’s sprint, he finished third at the main race while Martin took the checkered flag in a crash-filled race to extend his lead to 21 points.

In need of points, Bagnaia made the most at the Motegi track. After dominating practice and winning Saturday’s sprint, Bagnaia kept Martin in his rearview mirror for 20 laps to clinch an eighth win of the season.

Related Topics

NASCAR /

Jagan Kumar /

Francesco Bagnaia /

Jorge Martin /

Japanese Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Motorsport weekend wrap: Jagan, Sarthak win at National Motorcycle Racing C’ship 2024; Stenhouse secures Talladega Speedway victory
    Kavita Menon
  2. India squad for Asian Cross Country athletics event announced
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Abdullah, Shan Masood score fifties after Saim’s early departure
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sanath Jayasuriya appointed Sri Lanka head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shanghai Masters 2024: Fritz wins delayed match to reach third round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Motorsport weekend wrap: Jagan, Sarthak win at National Motorcycle Racing C’ship 2024; Stenhouse secures Talladega Speedway victory
    Kavita Menon
  2. MotoGP: Bagnaia wins Japanese Grand Prix sprint after leader Acosta crashes
    Reuters
  3. NBA legend Michael Jordan files anti-trust lawsuit against NASCAR
    AFP
  4. Motorsport weekend wrap: Ruhaan Alva reclaims Senior Max title, Jorge Martin extends championship lead in Indonesia 
    Kavita Menon
  5. Motorsport weekend wrap: Ducati wins constructors’ championship in MotoGP, Larson takes NASCAR playoffs lead
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Motorsport weekend wrap: Jagan, Sarthak win at National Motorcycle Racing C’ship 2024; Stenhouse secures Talladega Speedway victory
    Kavita Menon
  2. India squad for Asian Cross Country athletics event announced
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Abdullah, Shan Masood score fifties after Saim’s early departure
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sanath Jayasuriya appointed Sri Lanka head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shanghai Masters 2024: Fritz wins delayed match to reach third round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment