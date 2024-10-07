MagazineBuy Print

Milan’s Fonseca blasts penalty decisions as a circus in loss to Fiorentina

A 2-1 Serie A victory for Fiorentina had Milan had two penalties saved by David de Gea, while the host had a spot kick kept out by Mike Maignan.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 09:53 IST , FLORENCE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca
AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
infoIcon

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca labelled the penalty decisions in his team’s defeat by Fiorentina on Sunday as a circus, while acknowledging his side lacked aggression throughout the match.

A wild night concluded with a 2-1 Serie A victory for Fiorentina after Milan had two penalties saved by David de Gea, while the host had a spot kick kept out by Mike Maignan.

In the aftermath, Fonseca was unequivocal in his assessment of the penalties given for both sides.

“I don’t like to talk about refereeing but this isn’t football. Football is about contact and a mere touch shouldn’t be enough to award a penalty,” he told DAZN.

“Just a simple touch can lead to a penalty; we saw that this weekend as well. It makes everyone nervous, and that creates problems - this is football, not a circus.”

READ: Barcelona boss Flick not keen on drawing comparisons with his former Bayern team

Fonseca acknowledged that, despite the side’s misfortune from the penalty spot, his team was deficient in several areas.

“In the first half, we lacked defensive aggression and strength in duels. The way we conceded goals clearly illustrates this; they almost always won the second balls,” he said.

“We weren’t disciplined in our structure.”

After three consecutive Serie A wins, Milan heads into the international break with a loss, but the Portuguese was unfazed.

“In Italy, when you win, you’ve played a great match. If we don’t score, we’re the worst team in the world, just as I’m the worst coach. I know how things are,” he said.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2024-25: Brighton’s Welbeck completes 3-2 comeback win against Tottenham

Milan centre-back Matteo Gabbia echoed his coach’s sentiments regarding the team’s performance.

“We are certainly not satisfied with the initial approach. We feel this defeat, as it was our fault and we did not do our best tonight,” he said.

“It starts with us, I saw the right disappointment and anger in the dressing room and it can be the only positive from this very negative night. We are angry that we put in this performance.”

