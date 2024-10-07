MagazineBuy Print

Eder Militao out of Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Peru with thigh injury

Flamengo’s Fabricio Bruno has been called up to replace Eder Militao.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 15:32 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid defender Eder Militao will miss Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru.
Real Madrid defender Eder Militao will miss Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao will miss Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru this month due to a thigh injury, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said.

Real’s Militao, who also missed last month’s international fixtures with a leg injury, had travelled to Sao Paulo after featuring as a late substitute in Real’s 2-0 win over Villarreal on Saturday.

RELATED | Vinicius Jr to miss Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers after neck injury

“He underwent tests this Sunday... which revealed a minor muscle injury in his left thigh that will prevent him from playing,” the CBF said in a statement.

Flamengo’s Fabricio Bruno has been called up to replace Militao, the statement added.

Brazil is fifth in South America’s World Cup qualifiers with 10 points from eight matches, with the top six set to directly qualify. 

