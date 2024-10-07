MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Porto’s Gonzalez hands MVP award to ball boy who started winning goal move

Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez, who assisted in the winning goal during Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Braga in the Portuguese league, gave his MVP award to ball boy for crucial role in winning goal.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 16:06 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FC Porto’s Nico Gonzalez gave his MVP award to ball boy for crucial role in winning goal.
FC Porto’s Nico Gonzalez gave his MVP award to ball boy for crucial role in winning goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FC Porto’s Nico Gonzalez gave his MVP award to ball boy for crucial role in winning goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez, who assisted in the winning goal during Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Braga in the Portuguese league, gave his MVP award to the ball boy whose quick supply started the move that led to the goal.

The ball boy’s quick throw to Martim Fernandes helped the defender find Gonzalez with a prompt throw-in. Gonzalez played a one-two with forward Pepe before sending it through to the box, with Pepe’s right-footed shot going past the keeper near the far post.

The 59th-minute goal restored the hosts’ lead, ensuring second-placed Porto’s seventh win in eight league matches as it trails defending champions Sporting by three points.

READ | Nations League: Onana to miss Belgium matches due to hamstring injury

Gonzalez handed the ball boy his MVP award after the match.

“We got another three points today thanks to him too. He’ll get the tribute he deserves,” Porto head coach Vitor Bruno told reporters.

“These boys are very important. It’s also necessary for those who are on the sidelines and don’t directly interact with the game to realise how they can help, even from the sidelines.”

Porto, who held Manchester United 3-3 in the Europa League last week, will visit Sintrense in a Portuguese Cup match on Oct. 20. 

Related Topics

Porto /

sporting braga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Porto’s Gonzalez hands MVP award to ball boy who started winning goal move
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs SA, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch England vs South Africa; Squads, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nations League: Onana to miss Belgium matches due to hamstring injury
    Reuters
  4. PAK vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Pakistan crosses 250-run mark after Masood, Shafique score centuries
    Team Sportstar
  5. Eder Militao out of Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Peru with thigh injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Porto’s Gonzalez hands MVP award to ball boy who started winning goal move
    Reuters
  2. Nations League: Onana to miss Belgium matches due to hamstring injury
    Reuters
  3. Eder Militao out of Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Peru with thigh injury
    Reuters
  4. Nations League: Injured Upamecano out of France’s squad against Israel, Belgium
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Barcelona aims for third consecutive title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Porto’s Gonzalez hands MVP award to ball boy who started winning goal move
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs SA, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch England vs South Africa; Squads, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nations League: Onana to miss Belgium matches due to hamstring injury
    Reuters
  4. PAK vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Pakistan crosses 250-run mark after Masood, Shafique score centuries
    Team Sportstar
  5. Eder Militao out of Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Peru with thigh injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment