SAFF U17 Championship: India plots to rotate players in Maldives clash

Ahmed suggested that might allow him to rotate the squad and give valuable game time to more players, while resting a few starters from the first game.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 16:02 IST , THIMPHU, BHUTAN - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ishfaq Ahmed in training with the Indian U17 team.
Ishfaq Ahmed in training with the Indian U17 team. | Photo Credit: AIFF MEDIA
infoIcon

Ishfaq Ahmed in training with the Indian U17 team. | Photo Credit: AIFF MEDIA

Having already booked its spot in the semifinals, India will eye top spot in Group A when it takes on Maldives in the SAFF U17 Championship at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Tuesday.

In its opening match last Friday, Ishfaq Ahmed’s boys saw off Bangladesh 1-0 in a repeat of last year’s final as Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum headed in the winning goal in the 92nd minute. Sunday’s 1-1 draw between Bangladesh and Maldives meant that India qualified for the semifinal with a game to spare.

Ahmed suggested that might allow him to rotate the squad and give valuable game time to more players, while resting a few starters from the first game. “Well, since we have already qualified, I want to make sure the other players get some game time as well. All our players are important. There are a few niggles as well. We want to win this match and top the group,” he said.

The Indian squad was in attendance for the match between Bangladesh and Maldives, which was dominated by the former as it took the lead early in the second half. However, Maldives, with a rare attacking opportunity, equalised through its captain Mohamed Ilan Imran in the 79th minute and held on for the point.

“Maldives showed good character to come back in the game. Bangladesh had a lot of chances, but in these kinds of tournaments, if you want to beat every team, you have to play extremely well. This game was an example of what can happen if you get a little bit careless. So yeah, we want to get all three points and qualify as group winners,” said Ahmed.

With how things stand in Group A, Maldives requires a draw to qualify for the semifinals, while Bangladesh will hope for an Indian win by a margin of more than one goal. Should India win 1-0 against Maldives, it would come down to disciplinary points between Bangladesh and Maldives to determine the group runner-up.

The winner of Group A will face the runner-up of Group B (either Bhutan, Pakistan, Nepal or Sri Lanka) in the first semifinal on September 28.

Exactly 12 months ago, India beat Maldives 8-0 in the semifinal of the SAFF U16 Championship at the very same venue, which should give a psychological edge to Ahmed’s boys. Five of the goalscorers - Vishal Yadav, Levis Zangminlun, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Mohammed Kaif and Md Arbash - are part of this year’s squad as well.

The other advantage India have over Maldives is two days of extra rest. The Blue Colts have had three training sessions after arriving in Thimphu and are rapidly getting acclimatised to the conditions.

“It’s always difficult to play here. All the teams have been struggling in the high altitude (2,400 metres above sea level). But I think the Srinagar camp has helped us a lot in that sense. We had a fantastic second half against Bangladesh even though we still need to work hard, especially in our finishing. We are getting used to the weather as well, and hopefully, we will have a better day tomorrow,” said Ahmed.

Before the tournament, Maldives head coach Mohamed Adam said, “We’ve worked very hard for the competition. I am confident in the abilities of my players. I feel they are more ready than last year. We’ve watched our opponents and we know the areas we need to work on.”

The match will be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel.

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

