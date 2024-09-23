MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, September 23: Punjab FC appoints Cristaldi as Technical Director of youth program

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on September 23.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 16:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Giuseppe Cristaldi has joined Punjab FC has technical director of youth program.
Giuseppe Cristaldi has joined Punjab FC has technical director of youth program. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Giuseppe Cristaldi has joined Punjab FC has technical director of youth program. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

FOOTBALL

Punjab FC appoints Cristaldi as technical director of youth program

Punjab FC appointed Giuseppe Cristaldi as the Technical Director of youth program, replacing Ed Engelkes, who served from December 2021 to July 2024.

The 37-year-old San Severo-born Cristaldi has over 15 years of experience working with the youth sides of clubs like Empoli FC in Italy, Hibernians FC in Scotland and Gzira United FC in Malta.

He last served as the Technical Director of Lithuanian club Utenis.

The Italian will leading the technical framework for the youth academy and development centres along with developing and standardising coaching methodologies and assessment tools.

- Team Sportstar

