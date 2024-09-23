MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Hazm LIVE streaming info, King Cup of Champions 2024-25: When, Where to watch, predicted lineups

All you need to know about the King Cup of Champions match played between Al Nassr and Al Hazm at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 13:48 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Al Nassr’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
File Photo: Al Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Al Nassr’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: AFP

Al Nassr will travel to Buraidah to face Al Hazm in the King Cup of Champions round of 32 match on Monday at 9:05 PM IST at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Al Hazm was relagted from the top division, Saud Pro League last season since it finished rock bottom but is in a decent form in its league having won its opening three matches and drawing its last game.

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted during training and having scored in his last game against Al Ettifaq, is likely to feature again against Hazm.

With two wins and two draws, Al Nassr is fifth in the league and has made a decent start to its new campaign. This will also be only its second game under the management of new coach Stefan Pioli.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr predicted XI: Bento (GK); Ghannam, Simakan, Laporte, Salem; Abdullah, Otavio; Angelo, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo

Al Hazm predicted XI: Zaied (GK); Rashid, Gaari, Dakheel, Aazmi; Yami, Khaibary, Sayyali; Yoda, Gano, Habashi

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the King Cup of Champions match between Al Nassr and Al Hazm start?
The King Cup of Champions match between Al Nassr and Al Hazm will kick off on September 23, Monday at 9:05 PM IST at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.
Where to watch the King Cup of Champions match between Al Nassr and Al Hazm?
The King Cup of Champions match between Al Nassr and Al Hazm will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.
The match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India.

