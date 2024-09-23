Al Nassr vs Al Hazm LIVE streaming info, King Cup of Champions 2024-25: When, Where to watch, predicted lineups

Al Nassr will travel to Buraidah to face Al Hazm in the King Cup of Champions round of 32 match on Monday at 9:05 PM IST at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Al Hazm was relagted from the top division, Saud Pro League last season since it finished rock bottom but is in a decent form in its league having won its opening three matches and drawing its last game.

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted during training and having scored in his last game against Al Ettifaq, is likely to feature again against Hazm.

With two wins and two draws, Al Nassr is fifth in the league and has made a decent start to its new campaign. This will also be only its second game under the management of new coach Stefan Pioli.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr predicted XI: Bento (GK); Ghannam, Simakan, Laporte, Salem; Abdullah, Otavio; Angelo, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo

Al Hazm predicted XI: Zaied (GK); Rashid, Gaari, Dakheel, Aazmi; Yami, Khaibary, Sayyali; Yoda, Gano, Habashi

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO