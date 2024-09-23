French defender Ferland Mendy has signed a new deal with Real Madrid, head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed to a news conference on Monday. The Italian put an ends to media reports suggesting the player extended his stay till 2027.
The full-back joined the Galacticos in 2019 after completing a deal worth 48 million euros. He had joined the Spanish side on a contract that went on till June 2025.
So far, Mendy has made 176 appearances for the club, netting six goals and providing 10 assists across competitions.
His club trophy cabinet boasts two Champions League and three La Liga titles. Additionally, he was also part of the France squad which won the UEFA Nations League in 2021.
