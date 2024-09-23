MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sahil Parakh’s ton leads India U-19 to nine-wicket win over Australia U-19, seals Youth ODI series 2-0

Karnataka medium pacer Samarth Nagaraj, Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan and off-spinner Kiran Chormale shared six wickets among them to restrict the Aussies to 176 all-out in 49.3 overs.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 18:06 IST , Puducherry - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Representative image: India U-19 took a 2-0 lead in the series after beating Australia U-19 in the first match by seven wickets on September 21.
Representative image: India U-19 took a 2-0 lead in the series after beating Australia U-19 in the first match by seven wickets on September 21. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative image: India U-19 took a 2-0 lead in the series after beating Australia U-19 in the first match by seven wickets on September 21. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Opener Sahil Parakh made an aggressive unbeaten hundred as India Under-19 brushed aside Australia Under-19 by nine wickets on Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match youth ODIs.

Parakh’s hundred (109 not out, 75b, 14x4, 5x6) helped India achieve the target of 177 in just 22 overs. India had beaten Australia in the first match by seven wickets on Saturday.

After the early departure of Rudra Patel (10), Parakh, a 19-year from Mumbai, stitched a fine partnership of 153 with Abhigyan Kundu (53 not out, 50b, 9x4) to take their side home easily.

ALSO READ | Duleep Trophy 2024: How India B exploited Shreyas Iyer’s short-ball weakness

Earlier, Karnataka medium pacer Samarth Nagaraj (2/34), Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan (2/30) and off-spinner Kiran Chormale (2/29) shared six wickets among them to restrict the Aussies to 176 all-out in 49.3 overs.

Several Australian batters got starts before perishing cheaply to the persistent Indian bowlers.

For the visitor, middle-order batter Addison Sheriff (39, 61b, 2x4) was the top-scorer.

The third match will be played on Thursday before the teams travel to Chennai for two unofficial ‘Tests’ from September 30.

Related stories

Related Topics

India U-19 /

Australia U-19

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sahil Parakh’s ton leads India U-19 to nine-wicket win over Australia U-19, seals Youth ODI series 2-0
    PTI
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United LIVE updates, ISL 2024-25: MBSG v NEUFC, Score, When and where to watch, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, September 23: Punjab FC appoints Cristaldi as Technical Director of youth program
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal gets under Man City’s skin with time wasting antics in Premier League’s new big rivalry
    AP
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MBSG v NEUFC, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sahil Parakh’s ton leads India U-19 to nine-wicket win over Australia U-19, seals Youth ODI series 2-0
    PTI
  2. WATCH: Pant ‘enjoys’ helping Bangladesh set the field during IND vs BAN first Test
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs NZ: Jayasuriya steers Sri Lanka to 63-run win over New Zealand in first Test
    Reuters
  4. AFG vs SA: South Africa wins third ODI, denies Afghanistan series sweep
    AP
  5. How Anantapur shaped New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra for success
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sahil Parakh’s ton leads India U-19 to nine-wicket win over Australia U-19, seals Youth ODI series 2-0
    PTI
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United LIVE updates, ISL 2024-25: MBSG v NEUFC, Score, When and where to watch, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, September 23: Punjab FC appoints Cristaldi as Technical Director of youth program
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal gets under Man City’s skin with time wasting antics in Premier League’s new big rivalry
    AP
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MBSG v NEUFC, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment