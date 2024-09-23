MagazineBuy Print

Murugappa Gold Cup: Karnataka beats NCOE 4-3; Railways ekes out Maharashtra 3-2

On Monday, Karnataka eked out a hard-fought 4-3 win over NCOE (Bhopal), thanks to a brace each from Abharan Sudev and C. J. Rahul in a Pool B match for its first victory in three matches.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 21:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rahul CJ ( Center-27 Yellow jersey) of Karnataka in action against NCOE Bhopal during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024.
Rahul CJ ( Center-27 Yellow jersey) of Karnataka in action against NCOE Bhopal during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rahul CJ ( Center-27 Yellow jersey) of Karnataka in action against NCOE Bhopal during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B/The Hindu

Karnataka’s performance in the previous edition of the MCC Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament was a revelation, reaching the final.

It captured everyone’s attention with a robust display, excelling in both field play and penalty corners. However, in the 95th edition here, Karnataka hasn’t been its former self, unable to assert its influence.

On Monday, it eked out a hard-fought 4-3 win over NCOE (Bhopal), thanks to a brace each from Abharan Sudev and C. J. Rahul in a Pool B match for its first victory in three matches. Earlier in a Pool A contest, defending champion Indian Railways defeated Maharashtra 3-2.

NCOE came to the tournament with a reputation to defend, having won the Lakshmi Ammal Memorial tournament in Kovilpatti in June. It hasn’t done well so far, losing two of its three ties.

It was NCOE that opened the account as early as in the seventh minute through its reliable captain Faraz Md., who converted one off a penalty corner. Karnataka struck back quickly through Abharan Sudev and Rahul. Karnataka. Rahul made it 3-1 with a back push from close to the ‘keeper.

NCOE came close to scoring in the closing stages of the third quarter and the start of the fourth quarter through penalty corners that could have, perhaps, changed the complexion of the match. But Karnataka’s custodian A. C. Subramani came up with some timely saves.

