Sreejesh on FIH Goalkeeper of the Year nomination: This serves as a reminder of the hard work that went into Paris Olympics

Former Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who recently retired, has been nominated for the FIH Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2024, following his stellar performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics. In his final international appearance, Sreejesh made pivotal saves during key moments, helping India secure a 2-1 victory over Spain and claim the bronze medal. This achievement marked India’s first consecutive Olympic medals in over 50 years, since the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Reflecting on the nomination, Sreejesh said, “I am deeply honoured to be nominated for the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award. It’s a special recognition for me, especially as I conclude my journey in international hockey. The Paris Olympics was an emotional and unforgettable experience, and this nomination serves as a reminder of the hard work, dedication, and passion that went into every match.”

At the Paris Games, Sreejesh stood tall in front of the goalpost, particularly during India’s tense quarterfinal clash against Great Britain. Despite India being reduced to 10 men after Amit Rohidas’ red card, Sreejesh’s critical saves and calm demeanour in the penalty shootout were instrumental in India’s 4-2 victory, which secured a place in the semifinals.

“Every save I made in that tournament was not just about me; it was about the entire team and our country’s support. Being nominated for this award is a reflection of our collective spirit and the incredible journey we’ve had together. I hope my career inspires future generations to chase their dreams on the hockey field,” the 36-year-old added.

The veteran goalkeeper, hailed as the ‘God of Indian Modern Hockey’ by Hockey India, has been the backbone of the Indian team since 2006. Over the course of his career, Sreejesh has won the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021 and 2022, the Arjuna Award, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, and the World Games Athlete of the Year.

Expressing gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and fans, Sreejesh said, “This nomination isn’t just mine; it’s for every individual who has supported me and Indian hockey over the years. It’s been an incredible ride, and I’m proud to have played my part in our team’s success.”