Sreejesh says goodbye: An emotional farewell for the “God of Modern Indian Hockey”

Given the predominance of cricket in the Indian sporting firmament, it is not surprising that most icons belong to it. There has been a God of cricket (Sachin Tendulkar) and a Wall (Rahul Dravid). On Wednesday, Indian hockey got its version of the two, rolled into one, as PR Sreejesh formally bid farewell to a 20-year international career.

Wearing his iconic No. 16 jersey in yellow, surrounded by teammates and staff all wearing specially-designed ‘Sreejesh’ jerseys to mark the occasion, the 36-year-old was felicitated by Hockey India on his retirement. On the stage in front, the giant screen flashed images of his life-- on and off the field – over the years, highlighting the words in the centre of it all – God of Modern Indian Hockey.

“At the Olympics, the last 3-4 matches, I kept hearing the chants of ‘Sreejesh, Sreejesh’ from the crowds. But in my mind, it registered as ‘Sachin, Sachin’ because that’s what we heard as kids growing up. And it felt like I had also done something good for the country. I will miss everything – the warm-ups, the bonding, training. I will miss going to the ground wearing those pads, they are like a second skin. Eating with the group – I have never eaten alone, it feels like punishment. I can’t sleep alone because I have always shared a room. My life is these people only, I don’t know any other life without them,” an emotional Sreejesh told Sportstar.

He knows it will be a new world when he wakes up on August 17 back home but despite the well-planned retirement, almost six months in the making, he isn’t sure of what to expect. “The first thought at the moment is ‘why wake up early!’. But I know the body is used to a system and even though I don’t want to spoil the fitness routine, it will take time to tell the mind to relax a little.

“For 24 years I have had only one routine -- wake, train, eat, sleep, train again, gym, sleep. I have never done anything else in my life. As a kid, I used to guzzle on payasam on Onam. As a player, I would stop at a couple of spoons. Now Onam is coming again, I don’t know how it will be this time,” he smiled.

He also acknowledged the support of his family and wife Aneeshya in his success. “When we got married, I told her you are a doctor and will remain one till the end. But as a player, I have a limited career. So for now, please take care of the family and let me just play and she never said no. Of course, there are arguments like every couple, there is frustration that comes with this lifestyle. But what she handled I could never have done -- coming into a new family, taking care of parents, kids, keeping a balance between family and career – I couldn’t have done anything without her,” he admitted.

As for his kids -- Anusree and Sreyansh -- he insisted he would never force them to take up any sport -- or leave one. “I believe in giving my kids all the freedom but within limits. I mean, if I keep my teammates under strict control, you can imagine how it will be with my kids! But I have told them ‘Do what you enjoy and what makes you happy and do your best in it. if you don’t enjoy something, stop doing it’. I am not someone to push them for 99 per cent in academics or gold in sports. See us, we are celebrating bronze medals also. It’s all about what they want to do,” he insisted.

For all his success and hits, however, the man was aware of the misses in his life, none bigger than the elusive World Cup medal. “That is one regret I will always have, especially with three of the four World Cups being played at home. But I have told these boys that when they get on the podium in 2026, they will carry my jersey with them and hold it high; that will be my medal too,” he revealed.

Shooter Manu Bhaker was present and commented that Sreejesh would make the “coolest coach” with the juniors. “The kid has no idea how wrong she is,” Sreejesh laughed later. “I am very aggressive on the field and the swearing and abusing I do during a game, however necessary, is not something youngsters will associate with ‘cool’,” he quipped.

As the event drew to a close, coach Craig Fulton chipped in with a question of his own: “What happened in the last 10 seconds of the bronze medal match against Spain”? Since the camera was not on Sreejesh at that moment, none in the room knew, before he explained it. “There were 7-8 seconds left in the game and the ball was in the Spanish 23-yard area without their goalkeeper. I thought it was over, removed my helmet and gloves and kept them near the post.

“Suddenly, I look back and see the ball near our 23-yard line, in Spanish possession, with four seconds left! It was a complete reflex action – I put on my helmet, picked up the stick and stood without gloves. When the umpire finally blew the whistle, I wasn’t sure if it was game over or PC since the ball was close to the circle! So if anyone asks me what I will tell any young goalkeeper, it is this – don’t ever trust your players, if they can’t hold the ball for eight seconds, you guys are cooked!” he signed off, in trademark style.