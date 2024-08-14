Hockey India retires No. 16 jersey in honour of retired goalkeeper PR Sreejesh after Paris Olympics

Hockey India announced on Wednesday that it was retiring the No. 16 jersey as a tribute to goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who retired from the sport after India’s Paris Olympics campaign.
“An era of excellence ends as Hockey India retires the iconic No. 16 jersey of PR Sreejesh. From impossible saves to inspiring generations, Sreejesh’s legacy will forever be etched in the history of Indian hockey,” Hockey India said in a statement posted on social media platform X.
Sreejesh brought the curtains down on a storied 14-year international career and capped it with a stellar performance in India’s bronze medal-winning Paris Olympics campaign.
More to follow...
