Sultan of Johor Cup 2024: P R Sreejesh wins on coaching debut as Indian junior men’s team beats Japan 4-2

Indian junior men’s hockey team made an impressive start to its campaign at the Sultan of Johor Cup on Saturday with a stunning 4-2 win against Japan.

Goals were scored by Amir Ali (12’), Gurjot Singh (36’), Anand Sourabh Kushwaha (44’) and Ankit Pal (47’) in India’s win while Tsubasa Tanaka (26’) and Rakusei Yamanaka (57’) scored for Japan.

India’s opening game win, was welcomed with a big smile by legendary former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who begins his new innings in hockey as head coach of the junior team.

It was a high-octane match right from the start with India Colts playing attacking hockey, looking for scoring opportunities early in the game.

India punctured Japanese defence when Amir Ali scored a fine field goal in the 12th minute of the match. Japan bounced back from this early setback when Tsubasa Tanaka scored in the 26th minute to equalise. This equaliser didn’t dent India’s spirit as it stopped Japan from taking a 2-1 lead when Neo Sato and Yuto Higuchi worked in tandem to set up a fine shot on goal, thanks to India goalie Ali Khan who was impressive in the goalpost to make a fine save.

Six minutes after the half-time break, India regained the lead when Gurjot Singh, who had made his senior international debut at the Asian Champions Trophy last month, scored a fine field goal. He was brilliantly assisted by Mohd Konain Dad to set up this goal and put India in good momentum. Only minutes later, Dilraj Singh tactfully helped India earn a crucial PC which helped extend the lead to a strong 3-1 in the 44th minute. Anand Sourabh Kushwaha was on-target as his explosive drag-flick flew past Japan’s goalie Kisho Kuroda.

India’s goal-fest continued into the final quarter with Ankit Pal scoring the team’s fourth goal in the 47th minute. He picked up a rebound from a PC to put the ball past Japan’s keeper. This put India in formidable position.

Though Japan converted a goal in the 57th minute through Rakusei Yamanaka, India stayed ahead 4-2. There were some nervy moments as the match inched towards the final hooter with Indian attackers upping the ante, hunting for a fifth goal. But Japan’s goalie Koki Origasa did well to keep the goal at bay as India ended the play with a fine 4-2 win.