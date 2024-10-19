Sultan of Johor Cup: India’s performance over the years

The Indian junior men’s hockey team is set to kick off its 12th Sultan of Johor Cup campaign in Johor, Malaysia, starting October 19. India will compete against host nation Malaysia, as well as Japan, Great Britain, Australia, and New Zealand, with hopes of reaching the final scheduled for October 26.

Under the guidance of new head coach PR Sreejesh, Amir Ali will captain the team, supported by vice-captain Rohit. This marks India’s 11th appearance in the Sultan of Johor Cup, having missed the 2016 edition.

India has claimed the title three times, tying with Great Britain for the most championships in the tournament’s history. Additionally, the India Colts have finished as runners-up four times and secured third place twice.

In 2023, India lost to World No. 2 Germany 3-6 in the semifinal. India beat Pakistan 6-5 in penalty shootout (3-3 draw in regulation time) to finish with a bronze medal.

