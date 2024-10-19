MagazineBuy Print

Sultan of Johor Cup: India’s performance over the years

India has claimed the title three times, tying with Great Britain for the most championships in the tournament’s history.

Published : Oct 19, 2024 11:49 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Rohit will be the vice captain of the Indian team in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024.
Rohit will be the vice captain of the Indian team in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Hockey India
infoIcon

Rohit will be the vice captain of the Indian team in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

The Indian junior men’s hockey team is set to kick off its 12th Sultan of Johor Cup campaign in Johor, Malaysia, starting October 19. India will compete against host nation Malaysia, as well as Japan, Great Britain, Australia, and New Zealand, with hopes of reaching the final scheduled for October 26.

Under the guidance of new head coach PR Sreejesh, Amir Ali will captain the team, supported by vice-captain Rohit. This marks India’s 11th appearance in the Sultan of Johor Cup, having missed the 2016 edition.

India has claimed the title three times, tying with Great Britain for the most championships in the tournament’s history. Additionally, the India Colts have finished as runners-up four times and secured third place twice.

In 2023, India lost to World No. 2 Germany 3-6 in the semifinal. India beat Pakistan 6-5 in penalty shootout (3-3 draw in regulation time) to finish with a bronze medal.

India’s performance over the years:

Date Place
2011 Fourth
2012 Silver
2013 Gold
2014 Gold
2015 Silver
2016
2017 Bronze
2018 Silver
2019 Silver
2022 Gold
2023 Bronze
2024 Qualified
Total 11

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
