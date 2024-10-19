MagazineBuy Print

India vs Pakistan LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024?

IND-A vs PAK-A: Here are the streaming and telecast details of the ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan

Published : Oct 19, 2024 07:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tilak Varma will lead the Indian side.
Tilak Varma will lead the Indian side. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Tilak Varma will lead the Indian side. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will take on Pakistan in the ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amarat on Saturday.

In a repeat of last year’s final, where Pakistan registered a massive 128-run victory, India will be raring to exact revenge and start its campaign on a high. Tilak Varma was named the captain of the Indian side.

A total of eight teams will take part in the tournament, which is being held in the T20 format for the first time.

India squad
Tilak Varma (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar.
Groups
Group A: Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Hong Kong China
Group B: India A, Pakistan A (Pakistan Shaheens), Oman, United Aram Emirates (UAE)

When to watch the India vs Pakistan?

The India vs Pakistan ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match will begin at 7:00 PM (IST) on Saturday, October 19.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal be played?

The India vs Pakistan ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE

Where to watch the broadcast of India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal?

The India vs Pakistan ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

