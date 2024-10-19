India vs Pakistan LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024?

India will take on Pakistan in the ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amarat on Saturday.
In a repeat of last year’s final, where Pakistan registered a massive 128-run victory, India will be raring to exact revenge and start its campaign on a high. Tilak Varma was named the captain of the Indian side.
A total of eight teams will take part in the tournament, which is being held in the T20 format for the first time.
When to watch the India vs Pakistan?
The India vs Pakistan ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match will begin at 7:00 PM (IST) on Saturday, October 19.
Where will the India vs Pakistan match be played?
The India vs Pakistan ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE
Where to watch the broadcast of India vs Pakistan?
The India vs Pakistan ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.
