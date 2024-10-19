India vs Pakistan LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024?

India will take on Pakistan in the ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amarat on Saturday.

In a repeat of last year’s final, where Pakistan registered a massive 128-run victory, India will be raring to exact revenge and start its campaign on a high. Tilak Varma was named the captain of the Indian side.

A total of eight teams will take part in the tournament, which is being held in the T20 format for the first time.

India squad Tilak Varma (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar. Groups Group A: Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Hong Kong China Group B: India A, Pakistan A (Pakistan Shaheens), Oman, United Aram Emirates (UAE)

When to watch the India vs Pakistan?

The India vs Pakistan ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match will begin at 7:00 PM (IST) on Saturday, October 19.

India vs Pakistan

The India vs Pakistan ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE

India vs Pakistan

The India vs Pakistan ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.