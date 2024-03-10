East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H: Head-to-head record between EBFC and MBSG before ISL 2023-24 match

The Kolkata Derby returns to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 with Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC locking horns at the Salt Lake Stadium on March 10, Sunday, at 8:30 pm IST.

A lot has changed for both teams since they last squared off in the top tier in February. The Red & Gold Brigade was in imperious form back then, high on confidence, fresh from the back of a victory in the Kalinga Super Cup.

Contrastingly, the Mariners had been dealt three straight losses in the league then. The historic rivalry dates back to over 100 years with the first match on August 8, 1921.

FOLLOW THE KOLKATA DERBY LIVE HERE: EAST BENGAL VS MOHUN BAGAN SG LIVE SCORE

Since then, the two clubs have played 393 matches so far with both teams having a neck-to-neck record against each other. East Bengal has won 139 games while Mohun Bagan had 128 derby wins.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H record

Played - 393 | East Bengal - 139 | Mohun Bagan - 128 | Draw - 126

How may times has Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal in the Indian Super League?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has maintained a 100 percent unbeaten record in the Kolkata derby, having won six matches and drawn one against its arch-rival in the Indian Super League.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H record in ISL

Played - 7 | East Bengal - 0 | Mohun Bagan - 6 | Draw - 1

All East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL matches:

Year Scoreline November 27, 2020 East Bengal 0-2 Mohun Bagan SG February 19, 2021 Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 East Bengal November 27, 2021 East Bengal 0-3 Mohun Bagan SG January 29, 2022 Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 East Bengal October 29, 2022 Mohun Bagan SG 2-0 East Bengal February 25, 2023 East Bengal 0-2 Mohun Bagan SG February 3, 2024 Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 East Bengal

When and where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal?

The Indian Super League fixture, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG can be watched live on Sports19 SD and HD. It can also be live streamed on JioCinema.