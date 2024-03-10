MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE UPDATES: EBFC v MBSG, Kolkata derby, ISL 2023-24, Super Giants starting lineup in

EBFC vs MBSG: Live score and updates from the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2023-24 match from the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : Mar 10, 2024 19:40 IST

Team Sportstar
East Bengal FC Fans in the Indian Super League 2023-24
East Bengal FC Fans in the Indian Super League 2023-24 | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
East Bengal FC Fans in the Indian Super League 2023-24 | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Catch Sportstar’s LIVE blog of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2023-24 match from the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

  • March 10, 2024 19:38
    Mohun Bagan’s starting lineup!
  • March 10, 2024 19:32
    The home side receives a warm welcome
  • March 10, 2024 19:22
    The Mohun Bagan squad arrives!
  • March 10, 2024 19:14
    East Bengal last five league results

    W L W L L 

  • March 10, 2024 19:05
    Mohun Bagan last five results in the ISL

    W W W D W

  • March 10, 2024 18:53
    Top player battles from the match!

    East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG: Top three battles to watch out for, in Kolkata derby

    East Bengal beat Mohun Bagan in the Kalinga Super Cup semifinal to eventually win the title while the latter beat the Red-and-Gold Brigade to clinch the Durand Cup title.

  • March 10, 2024 18:45
    Pictures from East Bengal’s training from last night
  • March 10, 2024 18:35
    “We have a good record against Mohun Bagan” - Carles Cuadrat
  • March 10, 2024 18:29
    Fans debate ahead of the derby!
  • March 10, 2024 18:21
    Mohun Bagan’s predicted XI!

    Vishal Kaith; Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose; Anirudh Thapa, Jonny Kauko, Manvir Singh, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Sahal Abdul Samad; Armando Sadiku, Dimitri Petratos

  • March 10, 2024 18:17
    Predicted lineup for East Bengal!

    Prabhsukhan Gill; Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai, Nishu Kumar; Souvik Chakrabarti, Victor Vazquez; Saul Crespo, Naorem Mahesh, Nandha Kumar; Cleiton Silva


  • March 10, 2024 18:05
    EBFC coach Carles Cuadrat ahead of the derby!
  • March 10, 2024 17:55
    Where to watch the Kolkata derby?!

    The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

  • March 10, 2024 17:51
    Match Preview:

    Kolkata derby: East Bengal faces Mohun Bagan SG in bid for first-ever play-off spot in ISL 2023-24

    The Kolkata Derby returns to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 with Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC locking horns at the Salt Lake Stadium on March 10, Sunday, at 8:30 pm IST.

  • March 10, 2024 17:50
    Welcome!

    This is Karthik Mudaliar taking you through the pre-match buildup and live updates from the Kokata Derby!

