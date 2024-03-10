East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE UPDATES: EBFC v MBSG, Kolkata derby, ISL 2023-24, Super Giants starting lineup in

- March 10, 2024 19:38Mohun Bagan’s starting lineup!
- March 10, 2024 19:32The home side receives a warm welcome
- March 10, 2024 19:22The Mohun Bagan squad arrives!
- March 10, 2024 19:14East Bengal last five league results
W L W L L
- March 10, 2024 19:05Mohun Bagan last five results in the ISL
W W W D W
- March 10, 2024 18:53Top player battles from the match!
- March 10, 2024 18:45Pictures from East Bengal’s training from last night
- March 10, 2024 18:35“We have a good record against Mohun Bagan” - Carles Cuadrat
- March 10, 2024 18:29Fans debate ahead of the derby!
- March 10, 2024 18:21Mohun Bagan’s predicted XI!
Vishal Kaith; Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose; Anirudh Thapa, Jonny Kauko, Manvir Singh, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Sahal Abdul Samad; Armando Sadiku, Dimitri Petratos
- March 10, 2024 18:17Predicted lineup for East Bengal!
Prabhsukhan Gill; Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai, Nishu Kumar; Souvik Chakrabarti, Victor Vazquez; Saul Crespo, Naorem Mahesh, Nandha Kumar; Cleiton Silva
- March 10, 2024 18:05EBFC coach Carles Cuadrat ahead of the derby!
- March 10, 2024 17:55Where to watch the Kolkata derby?!
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
- March 10, 2024 17:51Match Preview:
- March 10, 2024 17:50Welcome!
This is Karthik Mudaliar taking you through the pre-match buildup and live updates from the Kokata Derby!
