ISL 2024-25: Ryan Williams spoils NorthEast United’s party, helps Bengaluru to a 2-2 draw with late strike

A late goal by Ryan Williams saw Bengaluru FC hold Durand Cup champion NorthEast United to a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie netted twice in the first quarter, becoming the fastest player to reach the 10-goal mark in the ISL (in eight matches). Alberto Noguera pulled one back for Bengaluru FC in between and later, substitute Williams came up with the equaliser to split points.

Both teams settled into the game quickly and gradually exerted their authority in midfield. But the visiting side struck first in the eighth minute when Ajaraie handed the Highlanders an early lead from a counter-attack.

MORE FROM ISL 2024-25: East Bengal looks to ride on AFC Challenge League form to beat rival Mohammedan Sporting

The Moroccan caught Bengaluru FC’s defence off guard as he latched onto Dinesh Singh’s long ball. He was through on goal and showed no signs of nerves in slotting the ball past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Bengaluru FC retaliated three minutes later. Following a long throw, NorthEast United FC failed to clear its lines and the ball fell in Noguera’s path, who pulled the trigger from distance and nestled the ball into the top corner.

However, the parity didn’t last long as the Highlanders wrestled back their lead in the 14th minute. It all started with Jithin MS closing down Gurpreet for a stray ball. The custodian’s clearance got ricocheted off Jithin and fell right in Ajaraie’s path, who made no mistake in losing his marker and slotting it home in front of a gaping goal, recording his 11th strike of the season.

ALSO READ: A tale of contrasts between East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and the tightrope of football journalism in India

NorthEast United FC started the second half exactly like the first with full intensity and high pressing.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC’s head coach Gerard Zaragoza decided to bring on Ryan Williams to add more teeth to the frontline and the trick worked. Williams, with his first touch, equalised for Bengaluru FC in the 70th minute, slotting the ball home from Mohammed Salah’s cross.

NorthEast United GC will visit New Delhi next, facing Punjab FC on November 23 while Bengaluru FC travels to Kolkata to play Mohammedan Sporting, four days later.