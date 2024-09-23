MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Leeds United to expand stadium capacity to 53,000

Leeds has outlined a plan to modernise the stadium that can currently accommodate 37,645 fans and the upgrade would see it become the seventh largest club ground in England.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 23:29 IST , LEEDS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Elland Road, Leeds United home stadium.
FILE PHOTO: Elland Road, Leeds United home stadium. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Elland Road, Leeds United home stadium. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Leeds United will expand the capacity of their Elland Road ground to 53,000 seats, the Championship side said on Monday.

Leeds has outlined a plan to modernise the stadium that can currently accommodate 37,645 fans and the upgrade would see it become the seventh largest club ground in England.

“Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game,” said Paraag Marathe, Chairman of Leeds and President of 49ers Enterprises.

Elland Road in its current form has sold out every game over the last six years and there are 26,000 supporters on the waiting list for season tickets, second-tier Leeds said.

