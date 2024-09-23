Leeds United will expand the capacity of their Elland Road ground to 53,000 seats, the Championship side said on Monday.
Leeds has outlined a plan to modernise the stadium that can currently accommodate 37,645 fans and the upgrade would see it become the seventh largest club ground in England.
“Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game,” said Paraag Marathe, Chairman of Leeds and President of 49ers Enterprises.
Elland Road in its current form has sold out every game over the last six years and there are 26,000 supporters on the waiting list for season tickets, second-tier Leeds said.
Latest on Sportstar
- Rafael Nadal included in Spain team for Davis Cup final eight clash
- England captain Heather Knight issued suspended fine over 2012 blackface photo
- Manchester City’s Rodri ruled out for rest of season after sustaining ACL injury against Arsenal: Reports
- Premier League: Leeds United to expand stadium capacity to 53,000
- Harvinder Singh on Paralympic gold medal: Tried to finish matches as soon as possible, achieved it in the final in Paris
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE