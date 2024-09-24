MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2024-25: Roma owners reassure fans after turbulent week for the club

Monday’s statement came shortly after the Texas-based Friedkin Group — fronted by Dan Friedkin and his son, Ryan — reached an agreement to purchase a majority stake in English Premier League outfit Everton.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 09:03 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO - AS Roma players celebrate.
FILE PHOTO - AS Roma players celebrate. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - AS Roma players celebrate. | Photo Credit: AFP

Roma’s normally silent American owner has issued a statement to reassure fans after a turbulent week for the Italian club.

Monday’s statement came shortly after the Texas-based Friedkin Group — fronted by Dan Friedkin and his son, Ryan — reached an agreement to purchase a majority stake in English Premier League outfit Everton.

The deal is subject to approval from English football authorities.

“We love the beautiful game. The potential addition of Everton to our portfolio does not alter our focus on AS Roma,” the Friedkins said on the Roma website. “If anything, the multi-club symbiosis will only help Roma.

“Each club in our portfolio operates independently and AS Roma remains at the heart of our football ambitions. Rest assured, our commitment of time, resources, and energy to Roma will not be diminished.”

ALSO READ | Atalanta vs Como game postponed after downpour

Roma coach and former captain Daniele De Rossi was surprisingly fired on Wednesday, leading to outrage among fans.

There were protests on Sunday before and during Roma’s first match under new coach Ivan Jurić. Roma beat Udinese 3-0 for its first win of the season.

“Let us say this; we have the utmost respect for Daniele and believe he will have a great career as a coach. Maybe even one day back at Roma,” the statement added.

“The decision to part ways with him was incredibly difficult, but we made it with the belief that it gives us the best opportunity to compete for trophies this season.”

