Real Madrid vs Alaves LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves La Liga 2024-25 match to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 12:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe has four goals in six matches in the league this season.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe has four goals in six matches in the league this season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe has four goals in six matches in the league this season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Defending champion Real Madrid will host Deportivo Alaves in the La Liga 2024-25 match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday.

Real is coming into the match after completing a 4-1 comeback win against RCD Espanyol on Sunday while Alaves beat Sevilla in its previous match.

After six games, Carlo Ancelotti’s side is second in the table, four points behind leader Barcelona, who has played the same number of games.

Ancelotti said that he would love to stay at Real Madrid for a long time, ahead of his 300th game as the Galacticos head coach.

“I’m not thinking about my future whatsoever, I love this job,” Ancelotti said in a press conference on the eve of the Alaves match. “I have been lucky enough to coach great clubs, tomorrow it will be my 300th game at the best club in the world, it is something special to be in this dugout, to do it 300 times is not quite a miracle, but it is almost a miracle.

Ancelotti is in his second spell at the club, which began in 2021 when the Italian returned as Zinedine Zidane’s successor. His first spell with the Spanish giant was between 2013 and 2015.

He signed a contract extension with the club last year, a deal that will see him at the side’s dugout till June 2026.

READ FULL PREVIEW | ‘Would love to stay here for many years’: Ancelotti hints at continuing at Real Madrid

The last time Real Madrid lost a La Liga match was on September 24, 2023. The Galacticos were handed a 1-3 defeat by city rival Atletico Madrid. Since then, Real has been on a 38-game unbeaten streak in the league

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Real Madrid: Courtois(gk), Mendy, Rudiger, Carvajal, Vazquez, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rodrygo

Deportivo Alaves: : Sivera(gk), Novoa, Abqar, Mourino, Diarra, Blanco, Guevara, Romero, Guridi, Conechny, Garcia

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves La Liga 2024-25 match kick off?
The Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves La Liga 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on September 25, Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves La Liga 2024-25 match?
The Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves La Liga 2024-25 match will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India. The game will be streamed live on the GXR World app and website in India

