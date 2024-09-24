Real Madrid vs Alaves LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW

Defending champion Real Madrid will host Deportivo Alaves in the La Liga 2024-25 match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday.

Real is coming into the match after completing a 4-1 comeback win against RCD Espanyol on Sunday while Alaves beat Sevilla in its previous match.

After six games, Carlo Ancelotti’s side is second in the table, four points behind leader Barcelona, who has played the same number of games.

Ancelotti said that he would love to stay at Real Madrid for a long time, ahead of his 300th game as the Galacticos head coach.

“I’m not thinking about my future whatsoever, I love this job,” Ancelotti said in a press conference on the eve of the Alaves match. “I have been lucky enough to coach great clubs, tomorrow it will be my 300th game at the best club in the world, it is something special to be in this dugout, to do it 300 times is not quite a miracle, but it is almost a miracle.

Ancelotti is in his second spell at the club, which began in 2021 when the Italian returned as Zinedine Zidane’s successor. His first spell with the Spanish giant was between 2013 and 2015.

He signed a contract extension with the club last year, a deal that will see him at the side’s dugout till June 2026.

The last time Real Madrid lost a La Liga match was on September 24, 2023. The Galacticos were handed a 1-3 defeat by city rival Atletico Madrid. Since then, Real has been on a 38-game unbeaten streak in the league

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Real Madrid: Courtois(gk), Mendy, Rudiger, Carvajal, Vazquez, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rodrygo

Deportivo Alaves: : Sivera(gk), Novoa, Abqar, Mourino, Diarra, Blanco, Guevara, Romero, Guridi, Conechny, Garcia

