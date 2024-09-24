Real Madrid vs Alaves LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 2-0 ALA; Kylian Mbappe doubles the lead

- September 25, 2024 01:1845’ RMA 2-0 ALA
Two minutes of added time to play.
- September 25, 2024 01:1744’ RMA 2-0 ALA
Mbappe goes down inside the box after being pushed while waiting for a corner. The referee intervenes and the play is resumed. Rodrygo whips in the ball which bounces of a Alaves defender and out for a throw in.
- September 25, 2024 01:1240’ GOAALL!! RMA 2-0 ALA | MBAPPE SCORES
Mbappe scores!! Brilliant connection between Bellingham and Mbappe. The Frenchman gets the ball in the opposition half and plays a fancy pass to Bellingham. The Englishman takes his time on the ball and threads the ball through to Mbappe, who made a run into the box. He takes a touch and fires it into the back of the net to score his fifth league goal of the season.
- September 25, 2024 01:1137’ RMA 1-0 ALA
A cross comes in from the left from Vinicius. It falls to Vazquez inside the box. He takes a touch but is stopped by Blanco before he can take a shot. Vazquez claims that he was fouled but the referee waves play on.
- September 25, 2024 01:0835’ RMA 1-0 ALA
Valverde intercepts a pass and plays it forward to Mbappe. He tries to drop his shoulder and go through on goal but Diarra does well to anticipate the move and put a foot out to get the ball.
- September 25, 2024 01:0632’ RMA 1-0 ALA
Brilliant counter-attack by Vinicius who races down the right wing. He plays a low pass into the box but it goes behind Mbappe. The ball is recycled by Rodrygo who is fouled by Mourino on the left side of the box.
- September 25, 2024 01:03YELLOW CARD29’ RMA 1-0 ALA | Yellow card
Rodrygo gets the ball on the right and whips in a cross into the middle for Bellingham. The Englishman does not get there and the ball is collected by Vinicius on the left. he dances his way past his defender before the ball is cleared away for a corner by the Alaves defence.
Vinicius claims that he was fouled and ends up earning himself a yellow card for arguing with the referee.
- September 25, 2024 00:5825’ RMA 1-0 ALA
Bellingham with a beautiful ball over the top for Mbappe. He tries to pull off a cheeky flick into the path of Rodrygo but the Alaves defense does well to intercept the ball and clear it away.
- September 25, 2024 00:56OFFSIDE22’ RMA 1-0 ALA | OFFSIDE
Good link-up from Real Madrid as Bellingham gets the ball in the final third. He passes it to Vinicius in front of him who in turn plays it through for Mbappe. The Frenchman races to the ball and puts it into the back of the net, but the flag goes up for offside.
- September 25, 2024 00:5118’ RMA 1-0 ALA
Vinicius tries to play a ball through for Mbappe with the outside of his foot. However, the pass is too heavy and goes past the Frenchman who had made a decent run.
- September 25, 2024 00:5017’ RMA 1-0 ALA
Tchoumeni gives away a foul in the opposition’s half after colliding with Novoa Ramos.
- September 25, 2024 00:4613’ RMA 1-0 ALA
Vinicius gives away the ball in his own half and Alaves is trying to capitalise. Conechny gets the ball on the edge of the box and shoots with his left. The strike lacks power as Courtois gathers the ball easily.
- September 25, 2024 00:4411’ RMA 1-0 ALA
Freekick for Real Madrid in the middle of the pitch after Militao brings down Villalibre in Alaves’ half,
- September 25, 2024 00:397’ RMA 1-0 ALA
Alaves takes a corner short and a cross comes in from the right. Abqar is free inside the box but Bellingham does well to get ahead of him and head the ball away for a corner.
- September 25, 2024 00:37YELLOW CARD4’ RMA 1-0 ALA | Yellow card
Valverde brings down Luka Romero in the middle of the pitch. He is shown a yellow card for showing dissent.
- September 25, 2024 00:331’ GOAALL!! RMA 1-0 ALA | VAZQUEZ SCORES
Vazquez scores!! What a start to the game for Real Madrid. Vinicius gets the ball on the left wing and drives into the box. He takes his time and cuts the ball back to Vasquez, who finishes it into the back of the net with his left.
- September 25, 2024 00:32KICK OFF!!
Real Madrid kicks off the match, shooting from left to right.
- September 25, 2024 00:29Match starts soon!!
The players are making their way into the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Lucas Vazquez leads Real Madrid while Carlos Benvidez leads Deportivo Alavez.
- September 25, 2024 00:15Carlo Ancelotti takes charge of his 300th game as Real Madrid manager
Ancelotti is in his second spell at the club, which began in 2021 when the Italian returned as Zinedine Zidane’s successor. His first spell with the Spanish giant was between 2013 and 2015.
The last time Real Madrid lost a La Liga match was on September 24, 2023. The Galacticos were handed a 1-3 defeat by city rival Atletico Madrid. Since then, Real has been on a 38-game unbeaten streak in the league.
- September 25, 2024 00:01The reigning champion is in the building
- September 24, 2024 23:52In other news
- September 24, 2024 23:39What happened the last time Real Madrid faced Alaves?
Vinicius Junior scored twice as Real Madrid thrashed Alaves 5-0 in during the previous meeting in May.
Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for Real in the 10th minute, netting with a cushioned volley from a Toni Kroos cross, and Vinicius doubled the advantage from point-blank range before the half-hour mark.
Federico Valverde put Real 3-0 up at the break, unleashing an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net in first-half stoppage time.
Vinicius increased the lead once more in the 70th minute from a precise cross by Bellingham that the Brazilian fired into the far top corner, and substitute Arda Guler sealed the win with a low finish after pouncing on a rebound.
- September 24, 2024 23:28Deportivo Alavez starting XI
Sivera(gk), Novoa Ramos, Mourino, Abqar, Diarra, Sanchez, Romero, Benavidez, Blanco, Conechny, Villalibre
- September 24, 2024 23:27Real Madrid starting XI
Courtois(gk), Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Mbappe
- September 24, 2024 23:26LINEUPS OUT!!
- September 24, 2024 23:15PREDICTED LINEUPS
Real Madrid: Courtois(gk), Mendy, Rudiger, Carvajal, Vazquez, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rodrygo
Deportivo Alaves: : Sivera(gk), Novoa, Abqar, Mourino, Diarra, Blanco, Guevara, Romero, Guridi, Conechny, Garcia
- September 24, 2024 23:15PREVIEW
Defending champion Real Madrid will host Deportivo Alaves in the La Liga 2024-25 match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday.
Real is coming into the match after completing a 4-1 comeback win against RCD Espanyol on Sunday while Alaves beat Sevilla in its previous match.
After six games, Carlo Ancelotti’s side is second in the table, four points behind leader Barcelona, who has played the same number of games.
Ancelotti said that he would love to stay at Real Madrid for a long time, ahead of his 300th game as the Galacticos head coach.
Ancelotti on Real Madrid future: ‘Would love to stay here for many years’, says the Italian coach
The last time Real Madrid lost a La Liga match was on September 24, 2023. The Galacticos were handed a 1-3 defeat by city-rivals Atletico Madrid. Since then, Real has been on a 38-game unbeaten streak in the league.
- September 24, 2024 23:14LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves La Liga 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on September 25, Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
The match will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India. The game will be streamed live on the GXR World app and website in India
