La Liga 2024-25: Mallorca beats Real Betis 2-1 to end an 11-year Andalusian winless streak

Published : Sep 24, 2024 08:10 IST , SEVILLE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Vedat Muriqi of RCD Mallorca celebrates scoring.
FILE PHOTO: Vedat Muriqi of RCD Mallorca celebrates scoring. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Vedat Muriqi of RCD Mallorca celebrates scoring. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mallorca won in Andalusia for the first time in 11 years after a comeback 2-1 victory over Real Betis in La Liga on Monday.

Just as in Friday night’s match between Alaves and Sevilla, some home fans refused to take their seats for the start of the match in protest at what they said were inconvenient kickoff times.

Football has traditionally been played at weekends and midweek but more and more games have been added on Friday and Monday nights to satisfy TV audiences and cope with increasing fixture congestion.

Giovani Lo Celso scored both of Betis’ goals in a 2-1 win over Getafe last week and he lashed in a cracking drive from 25 meters out after seven minutes.

Dani Rodríguez equalized a minute later with a poised finish although much of the credit should go to Canadian striker Cyle Larin, whose superb control and clever reverse pass set him up.

Both sides came up against inspired goalkeeping in the second half but the visitor won in the third minute of stoppage time with a low shot from Valery Fernández after Betis failed to clear a corner kick.

Mallorca rose into fifth place with 11 points, three above Betis, although it has played a game more.

