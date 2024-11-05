MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2024-25: Valencia wants Espanyol league match postponed after floods

Valencia’s match against champion Real Madrid last Saturday was postponed, along with its first-round Copa del Rey tie at Parla Escuela.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 20:37 IST , Valencia - 1 MIN READ

AFP
A muddy Valencia Football Club crest sits on a chair in the aftermath of floods caused by heavy rains, in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain.
A muddy Valencia Football Club crest sits on a chair in the aftermath of floods caused by heavy rains, in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

A muddy Valencia Football Club crest sits on a chair in the aftermath of floods caused by heavy rains, in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Valencia has requested a postponement for its La Liga match due to take place on Saturday at Espanyol, because of the devastating floods in the east of Spain.

Last week an exceptional storm killed at least 218 people, almost all in the Valencia region, as well as leaving a trail of destruction.

Valencia’s match against champion Real Madrid last Saturday was postponed, along with its first-round Copa del Rey tie at Parla Escuela.

Los Che and second-division side Levante, also based in Valencia, asked for their matches this weekend to be pushed back.

ALSO READ | The problem of Mbappe and Real Madrid is he’s not a number nine, says Benzema

“Valencia and Levante have on Tuesday asked for the postponement of our respective league matches set for this weekend against Espanyol and Tenerife respectively,” said Valencia in a statement.

“Just a week has passed since the catastrophe of the storm and the situation is still very serious,” it added.

As a result La Liga has asked the Spanish football federation to postpone the matches.

Last weekend eight games took place across the top flight but several managers including Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti said football should have been suspended in Spain.

