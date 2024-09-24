MagazineBuy Print

Bhambri-Olivetti pair loses in Chengdu Open 2024 final

Bhambri/Olivetti beat the second-seeded pair of Ivan Dodig and Rafael Matos 6-3, 7-6 [11-9] in the semifinal on Monday to make the summit clash.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 15:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Yuki Bhambri (R) of India and Albano Olivetti (L) of France celebrate a point against Marcel Granoller of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina during their Men’s Doubles Third Round match on Day Seven of the 2024 US Open.
FILE PHOTO: Yuki Bhambri (R) of India and Albano Olivetti (L) of France celebrate a point against Marcel Granoller of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina during their Men’s Doubles Third Round match on Day Seven of the 2024 US Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Yuki Bhambri (R) of India and Albano Olivetti (L) of France celebrate a point against Marcel Granoller of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina during their Men's Doubles Third Round match on Day Seven of the 2024 US Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti lost to top seeds Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul of France 6-4, 4-6, [10-4] in the men’s doubles final of the Chengdu Open 2024 in China on Tuesday.

Bhambri/Olivetti beat the second-seeded pair of Ivan Dodig and Rafael Matos 6-3, 7-6 [11-9] in the semifinal on Monday.

In the quarterfinal, the duo conceded the first set against Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo but fought back to secure a 5-7, 6-3, [12-10] victory. The opening match was a straight-sets win over Toshihide Matsui and Adam Walton.

Nagal loses in China Open qualifier

Sumit Nagal, the No. 1 ranked Indian player, suffered a straight-sets defeat in the hands of Pavel Kotov in the first qualifying round of the China Open in Beijing on Monday.

Nagal, who withdrew from India’s Davis Cup team and subsequently the Hangzhou Open, lost 6-2, 6-7 [7-5] to the Russian in one hour and 52 minutes.

