Raducanu, Zverev pull out of China Open 2024

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu withdrew from the China Open on Monday, becoming the latest big-name player to pull out from the tournament.

The Briton said she was skipping the WTA 1000 tournament, which runs from September 25-October 6, due to a foot injury she sustained in the Korea Open quarterfinal against Daria Kastkina on Saturday.

“I sprained some ligaments in my foot which unfortunately need some more time to heal,” said Raducanu.

Hello, last week in Seoul i sprained some ligaments in my foot which unfortunately need some more time to heal😔. It means i can't play in Beijing but I hope to be back competing as soon as i can 🤞❤️‍🩹 — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 23, 2024

“It means I can’t play in Beijing but I hope to be back competing as soon as I can.”

Also skipping the Beijing event are former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, world number one Iga Swiatek and three-time Grand Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur.

In the men’s ATP 500 tournament, the organisers announced that one of its top players, world number two Alexander Zverev, had pulled out.

The 27-year-old helped Team Europe complete a 13-11 victory over Team World in the Laver Cup but was absent from the German squad announced on Monday for the Davis Cup Final 8 in November.

The draw for the China Open, which will feature four of the top six men’s players, including world number one Jannik Sinner, takes place on Tuesday.

(with inputs from Reuters)