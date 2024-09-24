MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Raducanu, Zverev pull out of China Open 2024

Raducanu has struggled with injuries since capturing the New York title in 2021 and spent most of last season recovering from ankle and wrist surgeries.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 12:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Emma Raducanu in action during a quarterfinal match of the Korea Open.
FILE PHOTO: Emma Raducanu in action during a quarterfinal match of the Korea Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Emma Raducanu in action during a quarterfinal match of the Korea Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu withdrew from the China Open on Monday, becoming the latest big-name player to pull out from the tournament.

The Briton said she was skipping the WTA 1000 tournament, which runs from September 25-October 6, due to a foot injury she sustained in the Korea Open quarterfinal against Daria Kastkina on Saturday.

“I sprained some ligaments in my foot which unfortunately need some more time to heal,” said Raducanu.

“It means I can’t play in Beijing but I hope to be back competing as soon as I can.”

Also skipping the Beijing event are former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, world number one Iga Swiatek and three-time Grand Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur.

In the men’s ATP 500 tournament, the organisers announced that one of its top players, world number two Alexander Zverev, had pulled out.

The 27-year-old helped Team Europe complete a 13-11 victory over Team World in the Laver Cup but was absent from the German squad announced on Monday for the Davis Cup Final 8 in November.

The draw for the China Open, which will feature four of the top six men’s players, including world number one Jannik Sinner, takes place on Tuesday.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Related stories

Related Topics

China Open /

Emma Raducanu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Raducanu, Zverev pull out of China Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAI to award Paris Paralympics 2024 medallists with total prize amount of Rs 50 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024: Took it as an individual event, says Gukesh
    PTI
  4. Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali and Srinath arrive in Chennai amid fanfare after Chess Olympiad win
    PTI
  5. ‘Didn’t face any challenge from players’: Coach Srinath reveals idea behind moving Arjun Erigaisi to Board 3 at Chess Olympiad 2024
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. China Open 2024: Sabalenka looks to move closer to World No. 1 Swiatek with triumph in Beijing
    AFP
  2. Raducanu, Zverev pull out of China Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja take AITA to court; allege Sports Code violations
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rafael Nadal included in Spain team for Davis Cup Final Eight clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bhambri-Olivetti pair reaches Chengdu Open Final; Prashanth-Nedunchezhiyan win in Hangzhou semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Raducanu, Zverev pull out of China Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAI to award Paris Paralympics 2024 medallists with total prize amount of Rs 50 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024: Took it as an individual event, says Gukesh
    PTI
  4. Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali and Srinath arrive in Chennai amid fanfare after Chess Olympiad win
    PTI
  5. ‘Didn’t face any challenge from players’: Coach Srinath reveals idea behind moving Arjun Erigaisi to Board 3 at Chess Olympiad 2024
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment