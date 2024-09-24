Former India No. 1 Somdev Devvarman and doubles player Purav Raja have filed a petition at the Delhi High Court, accusing the All India Tennis Association (AITA) of allegedly violating the Sports Code, as reported by The Indian Express.

As per the IE report, following are the allegations slapped by the former players against the national governing body, ahead of its elections on September 28:

Failing to provide seats for athletes in the Central Council or the General Assembly of the AITA

Absence of ways for athletes to elect sportspersons of outstanding merit to represent them in the Central Council or General Assembly

Lack of reserved seats for athletes in the Executive Committee

No mechanism for athletes to get elected into the Executive Committee from the Central Council or General Assembly

The petitioners have also made the Sports Ministry a party to this case, alleging that the government has never made sure that the AITA was in compliance with the National Sports Code.