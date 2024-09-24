MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Delhi HC issues notice to AITA on Somdev’s plea, refuses to stay elections

While refusing to stay the election at this stage, the judge also directed that the result of the polls, which are scheduled to be held on September 28, shall not be published.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 15:06 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 01/01/2017: India's Somdev Devvarman during a practice session at the Aircel Chennai Open Tennis Tournament 2017 in Chennai on January 01, 2017. Photo: R. Ragu
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 01/01/2017: India's Somdev Devvarman during a practice session at the Aircel Chennai Open Tennis Tournament 2017 in Chennai on January 01, 2017. Photo: R. Ragu | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 01/01/2017: India's Somdev Devvarman during a practice session at the Aircel Chennai Open Tennis Tournament 2017 in Chennai on January 01, 2017. Photo: R. Ragu | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on a petition against holding of its election later this month allegedly in violation of the Sports Code.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice to the sports body as well as the Centre on the petition by former India tennis player Somdev Devvarman and doubles player Purav Raja, and said the election will be subject to the outcome to the plea.

While refusing to stay the election at this stage, the judge also directed that the result of the polls, which are scheduled to be held on September 28, shall not be published.

The senior counsel appearing for the petitioners argued that AITA was holding the election in a “clandestine manner” as there was “nothing on the website”.

READ MORE | Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja take AITA to court; allege Sports Code violations

Seeking a stay on the election, the senior lawyer submitted that the conduct of the AITA was in flagrant violation of the Sports Code as well as the decisions passed by the high court.

The court asked the petitioner to make the Returning Officer of the election a party to the proceedings and asked the respondent parties to file their replies.

It further said that if the election is subsequently found to be in violation of the Code, the elected office bearers will not be allowed to function and an independent entity may be appointed in their place.

“I am not staying. Election requires a lot of preparation. If the election process is conducted in defiance of the subsisting directions, the office bearers will be restrained from functioning. Then we will consider appointing someone as the ad hoc (body)...That election will be set aside,” the court said “In the meantime, the election of respondent no 2 will be subject to the outcome of the instant writ petition.. The result of the election shall not be published,” the court ordered.

The matter will be heard next on October 14.

Related Topics

somdev devvarman /

Purav Raja /

AITA /

Delhi High Court

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How India won Chess Olympiad golds in Budapest
    Mayank
  2. Nedunchezhiyan/Prashanth pair wins Hangzhou Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Macau Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri advance to second round
    PTI
  4. Thomas Cherian named India captain for AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes successful knee surgery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Nedunchezhiyan/Prashanth pair wins Hangzhou Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bhambri-Olivetti pair loses in Chengdu Open 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi HC issues notice to AITA on Somdev’s plea, refuses to stay elections
    PTI
  4. China Open 2024: Sabalenka looks to move closer to World No. 1 Swiatek with triumph in Beijing
    AFP
  5. Raducanu, Zverev pull out of China Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How India won Chess Olympiad golds in Budapest
    Mayank
  2. Nedunchezhiyan/Prashanth pair wins Hangzhou Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Macau Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri advance to second round
    PTI
  4. Thomas Cherian named India captain for AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes successful knee surgery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment