The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on a petition against holding of its election later this month allegedly in violation of the Sports Code.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice to the sports body as well as the Centre on the petition by former India tennis player Somdev Devvarman and doubles player Purav Raja, and said the election will be subject to the outcome to the plea.

While refusing to stay the election at this stage, the judge also directed that the result of the polls, which are scheduled to be held on September 28, shall not be published.

The senior counsel appearing for the petitioners argued that AITA was holding the election in a “clandestine manner” as there was “nothing on the website”.

Seeking a stay on the election, the senior lawyer submitted that the conduct of the AITA was in flagrant violation of the Sports Code as well as the decisions passed by the high court.

The court asked the petitioner to make the Returning Officer of the election a party to the proceedings and asked the respondent parties to file their replies.

It further said that if the election is subsequently found to be in violation of the Code, the elected office bearers will not be allowed to function and an independent entity may be appointed in their place.

“I am not staying. Election requires a lot of preparation. If the election process is conducted in defiance of the subsisting directions, the office bearers will be restrained from functioning. Then we will consider appointing someone as the ad hoc (body)...That election will be set aside,” the court said “In the meantime, the election of respondent no 2 will be subject to the outcome of the instant writ petition.. The result of the election shall not be published,” the court ordered.

The matter will be heard next on October 14.