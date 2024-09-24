MagazineBuy Print

Macau Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri advance to second round

The Indian pair lost the opening game before winning 15-21, 21-16, 21-14 in the round of 32 contest that lasted nearly an hour.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 15:50 IST , Macau - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand overcame a stiff challenge to move to the second round.
FILE PHOTO: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand overcame a stiff challenge to move to the second round. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand overcame a stiff challenge to move to the second round. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand overcame a stiff challenge from the Japanese pair of Akari Sato and Maya Taguchi in women’s doubles to move to the second round of the Macau Open badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

The third-seeded pair lost the opening game before winning 15-21, 21-16, 21-14 in the round of 32 contest that lasted nearly an hour.

In other matches, the pair of Sikki Reddy and Ruthvika Shivani got the better of Hong Kong-China’s Cheung Yan Yu and Chu Wing Chi 21-15, 21-10 in the women’s doubles qualification quarterfinal.

Aryamann Tandon defeated country-mate Tharun Mannepalli 11-21, 21-15, 21-17 in the men’s singles qualification round of 16 before going down to another Indian Alap Mishra 10-21, 22-24 in the qualification quarterfinal.

Related Topics

Macau Open /

Treesa Jolly /

Gayatri Gopichand /

Sikki Reddy /

Ruthvika Shivani Gadde

