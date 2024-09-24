BAI to award Paris Paralympics 2024 medallists with total prize amount of Rs 50 lakhs

Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced that the Paris 2024 Paralympics medallists will be rewarded a combined amount of INR 50 lakhs, said President of BAI and Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma.

India won five medals - one gold, two silver, and two bronze - their most in any version of the Paralympic Games. It secured podiums in the women’s events for the first time at the recently concluded event in Paris.

Nitesh Kumar clinched the coveted gold in the Men’s Singles SL3 category, while Suhas Yathiraj (Men’s singles SL4) added to his silver haul from Tokyo with a repeat triumph in Paris.

Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manisha Ramadass, and Nithya Sre Sivan made history by becoming the first Indian women shuttlers to secure medals at the Paralympics. Thulasimathi bagged the silver in the Women’s Singles SU5 and Manisha the bronze. Meanwhile, Nithya scored a bronze in the SH6 category.

The gold medal winner, Nitesh, will receive a purse of INR 15 lakh, silver medallists, Suhas and Thulasimathi, INR 10 lakh each and bronze medallists, Manisha and Nithya, INR 7.5 lakh apiece.

Commenting on the historic campaign of India’s para badminton players, BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra said, “Indian Para badminton players have been performing consistently on the world stage and the cash rewards are just one way for BAI to recognise their efforts in helping the country win medals at the Paralympics.”