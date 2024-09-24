MagazineBuy Print

Former India coach Janneke Schopman set to join Germany’s coaching staff

The Dutch player-turned-coach resigned from the Indian job earlier this year, shortly after the team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 12:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Janneke Schopman will join the German Hockey Association as Technical Director Youth.
FILE PHOTO: Janneke Schopman will join the German Hockey Association as Technical Director Youth. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Janneke Schopman will join the German Hockey Association as Technical Director Youth. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Former Indian women’s national hockey team coach Janneke Schopman will join the German Hockey Association as its Technical Director Youth from October 10, the federation announced last week.

“I am very happy to become part of the German Hockey Federation. Germany has a very strong hockey culture and I will do everything I can to contribute to the success of the various programs,” Schopman said on her appointment.

“We have been in contact with Janneke for a long time. I am very happy that we have now come together so soon after the Olympic Games. She has long been my preferred candidate to complete the Danas coaching team,” said Valentin Altenburg, national coach of the German women’s national team.

Schopman resigned as the head coach of the Indian women’s team shortly after the side failed to book its spot for Paris Olympics during the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in January this year. The 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist had initially joined India’s backroom staff as the analytical coach under compatriot Sjoerd Marijne.

After the Indian women finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, Schopman took over the reins from Marijne, becoming the first-ever female head coach of the team.

Under Schopman, India grabbed bronze medals at the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the Hangzhou Asian Games. The side also clinched titles at FIH Nations Cup title in 2022 and the Asian Champions Trophy last year.

