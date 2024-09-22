Anmol Kharb wins Polish International 2024

Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb beat Switzerland’s Milena Schnider 21-12, 21-8 in the final to clinch the Polish International 2024 title in Lublin, Poland on Sunday.

Seeded first in the women’s singles category, Kharb started off the International Series tournament with a 21-17, 21-16 win against Denmark’s Amalie Schulz in the Round of 32.

The 17-year-old from Haryana continued besting her opponents in straight games on her way to the final. She beat Lithuania’s Samanta Golubickaite 21-9, 21-17, Ukraine’s Sofiia Lavrova 21-12, 21-17, and Denmark’s Frederikke Lund 21-15, 21-12.

It was Kharb’s second consecutive title win after she clinched the Belgian International 2024. In Belgium’s Leuven, she’d beaten Schulz in the final which was a three-game thriller.

After the Indian took the lead with a 24-22 win in the first game, the Danish shuttler bounced back with a 21-12 win in the second game.

The World No. 165 Kharb wrapped up the win after overwhelming her opponent in the third game with a score of 21-10.

Kharb has accumulated a total prize money worth Rs. 20,87,011 (USD 25,000) from the said tournaments.