MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Anmol Kharb wins Polish International 2024

Kharb beat Lithuania’s Samanta Golubickaite 21-9, 21-17, Ukraine’s Sofiia Lavrova 21-12, 21-17, and Denmark’s Frederikke Lund 21-15, 21-12 on her way to the final.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 18:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: This is Anmol Kharb’s second consecutive title win after she clinched the Belgian International 2024.
FILE PHOTO: This is Anmol Kharb’s second consecutive title win after she clinched the Belgian International 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: This is Anmol Kharb’s second consecutive title win after she clinched the Belgian International 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb beat Switzerland’s Milena Schnider 21-12, 21-8 in the final to clinch the Polish International 2024 title in Lublin, Poland on Sunday.

Seeded first in the women’s singles category, Kharb started off the International Series tournament with a 21-17, 21-16 win against Denmark’s Amalie Schulz in the Round of 32.

The 17-year-old from Haryana continued besting her opponents in straight games on her way to the final. She beat Lithuania’s Samanta Golubickaite 21-9, 21-17, Ukraine’s Sofiia Lavrova 21-12, 21-17, and Denmark’s Frederikke Lund 21-15, 21-12.

It was Kharb’s second consecutive title win after she clinched the Belgian International 2024. In Belgium’s Leuven, she’d beaten Schulz in the final which was a three-game thriller.

After the Indian took the lead with a 24-22 win in the first game, the Danish shuttler bounced back with a 21-12 win in the second game.

The World No. 165 Kharb wrapped up the win after overwhelming her opponent in the third game with a score of 21-10.

Kharb has accumulated a total prize money worth Rs. 20,87,011 (USD 25,000) from the said tournaments.

Related Topics

Anmol Kharb /

Polish International /

Badminton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anmol Kharb wins Polish International 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE: KBFC v EBFC Starting XI, ISL 2024-25, Anwar starts for East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 11: India wins gold in open section after Arjun, Gukesh claim victory; Divya beat Beydullayeva as women close to gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024: India clinches maiden gold in open section
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND v BAN: Shakib doing everything to get form back, says Bangladesh skipper Shanto
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Anmol Kharb wins Polish International 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indonesia Para-Badminton International 2024: Sukant, Sivarajan face familiar opponents, win silver
    Team Sportstar
  3. China Open 2024: Malvika Bansod loses to Akane Yamaguchi in quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. China Open 2024: Malvika beats Kristy Gilmour to enter maiden Super 1000 quarterfinal
    PTI
  5. China Open 2024: Malvika Bansod stuns Paris Olympics medallist Tunjung
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anmol Kharb wins Polish International 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE: KBFC v EBFC Starting XI, ISL 2024-25, Anwar starts for East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 11: India wins gold in open section after Arjun, Gukesh claim victory; Divya beat Beydullayeva as women close to gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024: India clinches maiden gold in open section
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND v BAN: Shakib doing everything to get form back, says Bangladesh skipper Shanto
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment