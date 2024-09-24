MagazineBuy Print

Thomas Cherian named India captain for AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers

The Blue Colts kick off the proceedings in Group G at the Lao National Stadium KM16 at 2.30 pm IST, on Wednesday, September 25 against Mongolia.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 15:46 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Thomas K. Cherian will lead India in its bid to qualify for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers.
Thomas K. Cherian will lead India in its bid to qualify for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Thomas K. Cherian will lead India in its bid to qualify for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Thomas K. Cherian will captain India during the AFC U-20 AFC Cup qualifiers, head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri announced at a press conference ahead of his team’s first match in Laos.

“We have a great responsibility from our nation, and we’ve prepared well for it. The mindset of the boys is extremely good, and we just have to do our job with a positive mindset,” Cherien said.

The Blue Colts kick off the proceedings in Group G at the Lao National Stadium KM16 at 2.30 pm IST, on Wednesday, September 25 against Mongolia.

The top teams from each group, along with the five best second-placed teams from 10 groups will qualify for the tournament proper.

“We’ve been preparing well for the last three months, and the boys are ready for the challenge,” said Chaudhuri.

“Of course, our aim is to qualify for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup for the first time, which will set a great precedent for our boys. Not only will it be a good experience for them all, but it will also put India on the Asian stage at this age group level,” he said.

“The first match of any tournament is crucial, and we must ensure that we get three points from it. That would set the tone for us,” added Chaudhuri. “Mongolia are a very good side, and we have to be at our best, but we will try to maintain our focus and remain positive.”

For Mongolia, who arrived in Laos a couple of days before India, it is a matter of acclimatising in time to play on natural turf.

“We thought the weather conditions would be the biggest factor for us, but we have been pleasantly surprised by it. The only thing we have to adjust to is the natural turf on which we will play, as all the turfs back home are artificial. “We’ve got India in our first match, and they are a very strong team, but we will try our best. We have done our research on all the teams, and we will play accordingly,” Mongolia head coach Anar Batchuluun said.

Related Topics

India /

Ranjan Chaudhuri

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
