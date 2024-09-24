MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: All-female panel of match officials announced

Thirteen match officials — 10 umpires and three match referees — were selected for the upcoming edition hosted by Bangladesh in the UAE.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 15:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Claire Polosak will bring the most experience to the panel, having officiated in four previous Women's T20 World Cup tournaments. 
FILE PHOTO: Claire Polosak will bring the most experience to the panel, having officiated in four previous Women’s T20 World Cup tournaments.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Claire Polosak will bring the most experience to the panel, having officiated in four previous Women’s T20 World Cup tournaments.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will feature an all-female panel of match officials, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced in a media release on Tuesday.

Thirteen match officials — 10 umpires and three match referees — were selected for the upcoming edition hosted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in the UAE.

Claire Polosak will bring the most experience to the panel, having officiated in four previous Women’s T20 World Cup tournaments.

Kim Cotton and Jacqueline Williams will be making their fourth appearance at the event, both having the distinction of officiating the final of the previous edition between Australia and South Africa.

Sue Redfern, who served as the TV umpire for the previous final, also returns for her fourth appearance at the tournament. On the other hand, Zimbabwe’s Sarah Dambanevana will make her Women’s T20 World Cup debut as an umpire.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

ICC /

Bangladesh Cricket Board

